Wacken to hold a 'mini' heavy metal festival

After two years without the Wacken festival, live music will once again rock the "holy ground" — as the event's site is affectionately called by fans.

From September 16 to 18, 2021, the Wacken Open Air (WOA) will welcome enthusiasts to Bullhead City, a mini edition of the world-famous heavy metal event.

Large and small festivals had to be canceled this year for the second time due to continued uncertainty regarding the COVID pandemic.

Now, a few courageous organizers are sticking to their vision: Wacken founders Thomas Jensen and Holger Hübner are staging their small replacement festival.

Bullhead City: Modest, but still loud

Bullhead City will host several stages. The main stage, and thus the heart of the small festival, will be on the Bullhead City Plaza. Wacken connoisseurs know that this is where the huge Bullhead City circus tent is usually located. The spacious area offers enough room for bands and the audience.

Of course, this year, the usual number of 80,000 visitors will not be filling up the space; it's presumably to be more like a metal family reunion.

How many people will actually be allowed to attend is now being clarified with the public authorities of Schleswig-Holstein, the northern German state home to Wacken. Currently, the number up for debate is some 20,000 visitors.

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon The origins Like all rock styles, metal has its roots in the blues. The hard rock bands of the 70s, including Led Zeppelin (photo), Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, can certainly be described as the pioneers of the genre. They all played driving drums, psychedelic guitar solos and riff-based songs.

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon New wave of British heavy metal Bands like Motörhead not only delivered hard rock, but also the right image. Long hair, leather clothes, tight jeans, studded bracelets and symbols such as iron crosses, spiked helmets and fantasy creatures found their way into the metal world. With the "new wave of British heavy metal" and its figurehead Iron Maiden (photo), metal moved from the underground into the stadiums.

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon Genres and subgenres Metalheads love family trees. When heavy metal got faster, it was called speed metal. Punk influences led to thrash (pictured above: Slayer singer Tom Araya). There is also death metal, black metal, power metal, Viking metal and many other genres and subgenres. Ten-minute songs? Overtone singing? Bagpipes? Just about everything is allowed in the metal world.

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon Flirting with pop Metal first met pop in the 1980s. Bands like Mötley Crüe (photo) or Skid Row wore flashy spandex instead of jeans, jewelry to emphasize their well-defined muscles — and carefully styled their hair with lots of hairspray, which is why these bands were often labeled as "hair metal." Instead of the dark lyrics typical of metal, their songs were mostly about sex or partying.

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon Mingling with Satanism Ignited churches and murders in the Norwegian black metal scene caused an international sensation in the 1990s. The entire metal scene, which combines completely different styles and attitudes, was repeatedly taken into custody due to these incidents. Until well into the 2000s, "concerned citizens" called for the ban of certain bands. In this image: black metal band Mayhem, in 2014.

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon The Big Four Four of the most successful metal bands of the 80s met regularly in various combinations: Metallica (picture), Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth played concerts and tours together every few years and filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans. Metallica's "Black Album" from 1991 paved the genre's way into mainstream radio stations with its tender-hearted hit "Nothing Else Matters."

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon A mass phenomenon Almost 50 years after it developed, metal culture is well integrated into society. The metal greeting, the sign of the horns, is a hand gesture used by bank employees, elementary school teachers or senior citizens to say: "That rocks!" In some of its subgenres, however, metal still has the drive of its early years — as the subversive, dark heart of rock music. Author: Philipp Jedicke



A strict hygiene plan is already in place, but will be continually modified depending on the pandemic situation. Since camping possibilities will be limited, fans will be able to buy single-day tickets. The full three-day drone of heavy metal will therefore be reserved for only a few.

A wide range of acts

Ten bands — including Wacken veterans and crowd favorites — have been signed on by the organizers so far.

Fans are already excited to hear that Finnish symphonic metal giants Nightwish, German heavyweights Blind Guardian and Powerwolf, as well as Wacken queen Doro Pesch are among the headliners.

German medieval rock will be provided by Saltatio Mortis, hardcore by Nasty and black metal by Gaahls Wyrd. Death metal fans will look out for Endseeker. Newcomers Slope promise a crossover style, while Burning Witches will heat things up with classic '80s metal.

Schleswig-Holstein state government helping out

"We can hardly wait to finally celebrate together with fans again," said a delighted Holger Hübner, managing director of the Wacken Festival.

Wacken co-founder Thomas Jensen praised the support of the state of Schleswig-Holstein

With the recent positive development of declining COVID infections in Germany, bands, crews and fans had been impatiently wondering why they should be forced to wait until next year, said Hübner.

"We want Bullhead City to be a bright spot in this second year of cancellations," he added.

His partner Thomas Jensen praised the productive collaboration with the state of Schleswig-Holstein, and said it has revealed clear prospects for events that could be held based on a multi-phase concept of opening up venues. "This support allows us to plan while ensuring the safety of participants and the region," he said.

More news on the Bullhead City Festival will follow shortly. Pre-sales will begin in late June/early July.

This article has been adapted from German by Louisa Schaefer.