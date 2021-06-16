 Wacken to hold a ′mini′ heavy metal festival | Music | DW | 16.06.2021

Music

Wacken to hold a 'mini' heavy metal festival

Allowed to be loud again: with Bullhead City, Wacken organizers are planning a streamlined version of the heavy metal festival. Top names are on the bill.

Two fans covered in mud at the Wacken outdoor festival.

Wacken is known for its music — and its mud battles

After two years without the Wacken festival, live music will once again rock the "holy ground" — as the event's site is affectionately called by fans. 

From September 16 to 18, 2021, the Wacken Open Air (WOA) will welcome enthusiasts to Bullhead City, a mini edition of the world-famous heavy metal event.

Large and small festivals had to be canceled this year for the second time due to continued uncertainty regarding the COVID pandemic.

Now, a few courageous organizers are sticking to their vision: Wacken founders Thomas Jensen and Holger Hübner are staging their small replacement festival.

Bullhead City: Modest, but still loud

Bullhead City will host several stages. The main stage, and thus the heart of the small festival, will be on the Bullhead City Plaza. Wacken connoisseurs know that this is where the huge Bullhead City circus tent is usually located. The spacious area offers enough room for bands and the audience.

Of course, this year, the usual number of 80,000 visitors will not be filling up the space; it's presumably to be more like a metal family reunion.

How many people will actually be allowed to attend is now being clarified with the public authorities of Schleswig-Holstein, the northern German state home to Wacken. Currently, the number up for debate is some 20,000 visitors.

  • Led Zeppelin (Imago Images/Everett Collection)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    The origins

    Like all rock styles, metal has its roots in the blues. The hard rock bands of the 70s, including Led Zeppelin (photo), Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, can certainly be described as the pioneers of the genre. They all played driving drums, psychedelic guitar solos and riff-based songs.

  • Iron Maiden (Imago Images/Mary Evans Archive)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    New wave of British heavy metal

    Bands like Motörhead not only delivered hard rock, but also the right image. Long hair, leather clothes, tight jeans, studded bracelets and symbols such as iron crosses, spiked helmets and fantasy creatures found their way into the metal world. With the "new wave of British heavy metal" and its figurehead Iron Maiden (photo), metal moved from the underground into the stadiums.

  • Slayer singer Tom Araya (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Darmer)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Genres and subgenres

    Metalheads love family trees. When heavy metal got faster, it was called speed metal. Punk influences led to thrash (pictured above: Slayer singer Tom Araya). There is also death metal, black metal, power metal, Viking metal and many other genres and subgenres. Ten-minute songs? Overtone singing? Bagpipes? Just about everything is allowed in the metal world.

  • Mötley Crüe Singer (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/M. Weiss)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Flirting with pop

    Metal first met pop in the 1980s. Bands like Mötley Crüe (photo) or Skid Row wore flashy spandex instead of jeans, jewelry to emphasize their well-defined muscles — and carefully styled their hair with lots of hairspray, which is why these bands were often labeled as "hair metal." Instead of the dark lyrics typical of metal, their songs were mostly about sex or partying.

  • The Norwegian black metal band Mayhem (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/T. Dokken)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Mingling with Satanism

    Ignited churches and murders in the Norwegian black metal scene caused an international sensation in the 1990s. The entire metal scene, which combines completely different styles and attitudes, was repeatedly taken into custody due to these incidents. Until well into the 2000s, "concerned citizens" called for the ban of certain bands. In this image: black metal band Mayhem, in 2014.

  • Metallica concert (picture-alliance/Jazz Archiv/I. Schiffler)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    The Big Four

    Four of the most successful metal bands of the 80s met regularly in various combinations: Metallica (picture), Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth played concerts and tours together every few years and filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans. Metallica's "Black Album" from 1991 paved the genre's way into mainstream radio stations with its tender-hearted hit "Nothing Else Matters."

  • Elderly in bus showing sign of the horns (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    A mass phenomenon

    Almost 50 years after it developed, metal culture is well integrated into society. The metal greeting, the sign of the horns, is a hand gesture used by bank employees, elementary school teachers or senior citizens to say: "That rocks!" In some of its subgenres, however, metal still has the drive of its early years — as the subversive, dark heart of rock music.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


A strict hygiene plan is already in place, but will be continually modified depending on the pandemic situation. Since camping possibilities will be limited, fans will be able to buy single-day tickets. The full three-day drone of heavy metal will therefore be reserved for only a few.

A wide range of acts

Ten bands — including Wacken veterans and crowd favorites — have been signed on by the organizers so far.

Fans are already excited to hear that Finnish symphonic metal giants Nightwish, German heavyweights Blind Guardian and Powerwolf, as well as Wacken queen Doro Pesch are among the headliners.

German medieval rock will be provided by Saltatio Mortis, hardcore by Nasty and black metal by Gaahls Wyrd. Death metal fans will look out for Endseeker. Newcomers Slope promise a crossover style, while Burning Witches will heat things up with classic '80s metal.

Schleswig-Holstein state government helping out

"We can hardly wait to finally celebrate together with fans again," said a delighted Holger Hübner, managing director of the Wacken Festival.

Thomas Jensen wearing black leather jacket and sunglasses.

Wacken co-founder Thomas Jensen praised the support of the state of Schleswig-Holstein

With the recent positive development of declining COVID infections in Germany, bands, crews and fans had been impatiently wondering why they should be forced to wait until next year, said Hübner.

"We want Bullhead City to be a bright spot in this second year of cancellations," he added.

His partner Thomas Jensen praised the productive collaboration with the state of Schleswig-Holstein, and said it has revealed clear prospects for events that could be held based on a multi-phase concept of opening up venues. "This support allows us to plan while ensuring the safety of participants and the region," he said.

More news on the Bullhead City Festival will follow shortly. Pre-sales will begin in late June/early July.

This article has been adapted from German by Louisa Schaefer.

  • Hands in the air with fingers stretched in the Heavy Metal sign (Foto: picture alliance/dpa/A. Heimken).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Party time in the village

    Every first weekend in August the "population" of the tranquil town of Wacken explodes: Its 2,000 residents take on some 80,000 metalheads. During the three-day event, the festival goers turn the village into the third-largest city in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. The organizers provide the necessary infrastructure, including a tent city, showers, toilets, signposts and utility poles.

  • black-clad people shaking their heads (Foto: Getty Images/P. Lux).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Mecca for metalheads

    More than 150 acts on nine stages — Wacken Open Air is one of the biggest metal festivals in the world, along with France's Hellfest and the Belgian Graspop Metal Meeting. The visitors and the bands are international. Top act in 2019 is US thrash metal band Slayer. After more than three decades on stage, the band is retiring, so this is their final festival show in Germany.

  • cow in the front, people with backpacks walking down a road in the back (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    How it all began

    In 1990, two metal musicians from Wacken had the idea to stage a festival dedicated to their favorite music in the village gravel pit. The pit was already tried and tested for mass events, as a local motorcycle club also met there; in the early days, the club members even provided the security at Wacken. The first festival welcomed 800 visitors, today the event draws 80,000.

  • photo taken from up high of the stages and masses of people (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Pilgrimage to the 'holy land'

    The W:O:A festival area is huge, spread out over an area bigger than 330 football fields and surrounded by 45 kilometers of fencing. The heart of it all is the "Infield" (photo) stage area, affectionately called "Holy Land" by the metal-loving crowds. It is not just a simple field, either: drainage systems, gravel and compactors help make sure visitors don't fall into holes or sink into the mud.

  • Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, huge flames to the right and left (Foto: icture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Faster, harder, louder

    The village welcomes the who-is-who of the metal scene. They rock one of the nine festival stages — with the three main ones named "Faster," "Harder" and "Louder." Motörhead and Iron Maiden are regular festival guests, alongside other metal legends such as Alice Cooper, Judas Priest or Deep Purple. The Rammstein concert shown above is from 2013.

  • picture taken from above of tenst in fields (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Orderly metalhead tent city

    Metalheads at Wacken have demonstrated they aren't particularly violent. Even though festival goers consume some 10,000 liters of beer per hour, only 20 bodily injuries were reported in 2016, and that number went down to 12 in 2017. Perhaps headbanging helps people get rid of potentially aggressive feelings.

  • Person covered in mud caught in the air (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Defying the weather is a tradition

    Wacken is a summer festival, but in northern Germany that is not necessarily a guarantee for sunshine. On the contrary, W:O:A is rained on regularly. Mud battles are legendary and reliably provide spectacular photos. This year's weather forecast adds hail and squalls to heavy rain — a truly hardcore gift from the heavens for the 30th festival anniversary.

  • Three women and a man in torn costumes posing on rusted-ozut cars (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Parallel worlds I: Wasteland

    Don't these metalheads look like warriors from the "Mad Max" movies? Welcome to Wasteland, another part of the festival, an area designed in post-Apocalyptic style by the Wasteland Warriors artist collective. The costumes are always homemade and coordinated, and they add to the eerily beautiful end-of-time mood.

  • a knight in armor holding a banner (Foto: DW/A. Steffes).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Parallel worlds II: Wackinger Village

    From an Apocalyptic future to the past: Wackinger Village is built to resemble a medieval market and has developed into an independent medieval event. There are bagpipes and fire-eaters, medieval rock on stage and honey wine at the bar, while knights in shining armor tackle each other on the battlefield.

  • Three men putting together a pipeline on a field (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Endless beer supplies

    Germans are known for their beer, and for being thorough. Wacken Open Air offers an amazing alliance of the two, namely the legendary beer pipeline. In the past, trucks hauled in beer in huge quantities, which made for even muddier grounds. Thanks to miles of pipeline, that's history. Quick tapping systems ensure the constant flow of beer.

  • Rusty letters spelling Wacken, framed by cow skulls, on a meadow (Foto: picture-alliance/F. Jacobs).

    30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca

    Hallelujah, Wacken!

    Most of the village's residents look forward to the festival despite all the noise and garbage. Many help with the construction, tapping beer and showing visitors where to pitch their tents. The local shops love the crowds. A veritable "Metal Church," the village church is part of the festival program, with folk and medieval music and metal services.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


