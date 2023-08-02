Despite weather chaos, Wacken heavy metal festival rocks on

The legendary Wacken heavy metal festival kicked off in northern Germany, but with a smaller audience. Weather chaos forced organizers to turn back fans.

Following days of heavy rain, organizers of the Wacken heavy metal festival in northern Germany decided to reduce the visitor capacity and refuse entry to many fans.

The heavy metal event was sold out, with 85,000 fans expected. But only around 50,000 visitors actually made it into the Wacken venue before the kick-off on Wednesday, according to police estimates published by the German press agency dpa.

Meanwhile, DW editor and reporter Annabelle Steffes-Halmer, who is on the ground in Wacken, said Thursday that some fans who arrived via public transportation and shuttle were allowed onto the grounds, but vehicles were still being rejected at the gate.

Six acts were cancelled after a delayed Wacken festival start shortly after 6 Wednesday evening.

Nontheless, thousands of metalheads on site were thrilled to finally hear the music as they ran through the mud to the two main stages crying "Wackeeeen."

The mud was already deep at Wacken before the official start Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

The show must go on

"You can't imagine how happy we are to see you in such numbers," said festival co-founder Thomas Jensen as he greeted the audience. "First of all, we absolutely want to thank those we had to turn away," he said, adding that "they make the party possible here" and deserve respect.

Still, some fans bucked that request and ventured to Wacken anyway because the event means so much to them. Nikola Götz of Flensburg told DW: "My family is already there, my mother, my father, and my brother. It's a family tradition. We'll be there for the third time."

Fredericke Kopp of Brussels, Belgium, geared up with rubber boots before aiming for Wacken, telling DW: "I took off from Brussels in the bus and had no idea if I would make it in, but just winged it. I figured that if I can't get in, I'd just head to the beach!" Wacken is located close to the North Sea.

The decision to reduce capacity and turn fans away on Wednesday was a pivotal point in the Wacken festival's history, as it was the first time such a decision had been made, organizers said.

Fans dismayed, indignant

Fans were disappointed and annoyed by the decision, and criticized the lack of communication.

The decision was justified since the "reasonable visitor capacity" had been reached in view of the challenges posed by the weather. Organizers requested that fans should not travel to the festival site. "Any further travel must be suspended and cancelled with immediate effect," they said in a statement.

The consequences of the entry ban for some of the ticket holders remain unclear. "We will keep you posted and ask you for your patience," the organizers said.

Festival co-founder Jensen stressed to German press agency dpa that security was the organizers' top priority in making the decision to curb entry, and thanked the festival team, city officials and local residents who had offered places for people to sleep.

'Metalhead' security vital amid chaos

On Tuesday evening, organizers had already announced a complete stop to the arrival of ticket holders traveling to the festival grounds via cars and trucks, calling the chaotic situation a safety risk.

"All metalheads in motor vehicles of all kinds are urged to cancel their trip to Wacken if already en route, or not to start at all. This applies until the end of the festival," announced the organizers on their website.

Previous weather did not bode well

The extreme rain that began to hit the small village of Wacken in northern Germany earlier this week deluged the festival site.

As a result, camping grounds and festival event areas have been swamped in mud, as visitors who had already arrived on Tuesday posted on social media.

DW's Steffes-Halmer said on Thursday that business is somewhat back to normal. "For people in Wacken, the mud is not a huge thing. There's mud every year at Wacken. The stress of trying to get here is over — that was the major thing this year. Now, things are underway as they are every year."

The Wacken Open Air festival, also known as W:O:A, attracts visitors from around the world every year.

The 32nd edition this year is planned to last four days this summer, rather than the traditional three. Some 200 concerts are planned on nine stages, with performances by, among others, Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Helloween.

Campers lined up in front of the Wacken grounds, hoping for entry Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture alliance

With reporting by DW's Annabelle Steffes-Halmer in Wacken.

This article was first published on August 2, 2023 and updated by Louisa Schaefer on August 3.

