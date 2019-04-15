VW bosses charged with market manipulation

Prosecutors in Braunschweig on Tuesday brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against current Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn over the role they allegedly played in the German carmaker's huge emissions-cheating scandal that broke back in 2015.

Following years of thorough investigations, prosecutors said there was evidence the accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the potential financial impact of the Dieselgate affair.

The scam, involving the large-scale use of so-called defeat devices in diesel vehicles to rig emissions tests in the lab, affected millions of VW car owners directly as their vehicles were suddenly worth a lot less on the second-hand market.

But the scandal also hit investors who were not able to sell their shares fast enough as the collapse of the stock came out of the blue.

Dieselgate: A timeline The disaster unfolds About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

Dieselgate: A timeline The boss must go, long live the boss Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

Dieselgate: A timeline Raiding headquarters Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

Dieselgate: A timeline Hell breaks loose On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

Dieselgate: A timeline Quit or forced out? In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

Dieselgate: A timeline Settlement On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

Dieselgate: A timeline Imitators When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

Dieselgate: A timeline Public still supportive Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

Dieselgate: A timeline Fuming over monkeys In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes. Author: Dirk Kaufmann



Disastrous information policy

Braunschweig prosecutors said those charged on Tuesday are suspected of having held back vital information for investors and failed to tell them about expected damage payments and litigation costs. The defendants had always claimed they only learned about the scam in September 2015 when the scandal became officially known with the help of US environmental regulators and agencies.

Investors are still hoping for compensation for the huge losses they occurred when VW shares took a deep dive on September 21, 2015, the first trading day after US agencies officially informed about the manipulation. VW executives set out a profit warning on September 22, 2015, far too late for shareholders to avoid major losses.

When the scandal broke, Martin Winterkorn was at the helm of the Wolfsburg-based company. He was later forced to leave in disgrace. Hans Dieter Pötsch for his part was chief financial officer at the time, while current CEO Herbert Diess joined the company in the summer of 2015 as head of Volkswagen's core brand, VW.

In a first response to the accusations levied against the VW bosses, the lawyers of CEO Herbert Diess flatly rejected the indictment, saying they were surprised at the prosecutors' reasoning. They claimed: "the facts do not justify any accusation of market manipulation."

