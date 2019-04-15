 VW bosses charged with market manipulation | News | DW | 24.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

VW bosses charged with market manipulation

German prosecutors have accused two current and one former VW executives of informing investors too late about the potential consequences of the carmaker's emissions-cheating scandal. Shareholders still feel betrayed.

Emissions test with a tube stuck in an exhaust pipe

Prosecutors in Braunschweig on Tuesday brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against current Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn over the role they allegedly played in the German carmaker's huge emissions-cheating scandal that broke back in 2015.

Following years of thorough investigations, prosecutors said there was evidence the accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the potential financial impact of the Dieselgate affair.

The scam, involving the large-scale use of so-called defeat devices in diesel vehicles to rig emissions tests in the lab, affected millions of VW car owners directly as their vehicles were suddenly worth a lot less on the second-hand market.

But the scandal also hit investors who were not able to sell their shares fast enough as the collapse of the stock came out of the blue.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


Disastrous information policy

Braunschweig prosecutors said those charged on Tuesday are suspected of having held back vital information for investors and failed to tell them about expected damage payments and litigation costs. The defendants had always claimed they only learned about the scam in September 2015 when the scandal became officially known with the help of US environmental regulators and agencies.

Investors are still hoping for compensation for the huge losses they occurred when VW shares took a deep dive on September 21, 2015, the first trading day after US agencies officially informed about the manipulation. VW executives set out a profit warning on September 22, 2015, far too late for shareholders to avoid major losses.

When the scandal broke, Martin Winterkorn was at the helm of the Wolfsburg-based company. He was later forced to leave in disgrace. Hans Dieter Pötsch for his part was chief financial officer at the time, while current CEO Herbert Diess joined the company in the summer of 2015 as head of Volkswagen's core brand, VW.

In a first response to the accusations levied against the VW bosses, the lawyers of CEO Herbert Diess flatly rejected the indictment, saying they were surprised at the prosecutors' reasoning. They claimed: "the facts do not justify any accusation of market manipulation."

hg/mm (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Watch video 01:41

Fraud charges against former VW CEO Winterkorn

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

VW investors looking for answers to Dieselgate

At its first shareholder meeting since its pollution scandal broke last September, managers at German carmaker VW are girding for tough questions from investors. Fresh accusations and probes are an added irritation. (22.06.2016)  

Test case against Volkswagen opens — why it matters

The first major court case against Volkswagen in Germany over its cheating in emissions tests involving millions of diesel cars begins Monday. It will examine whether the auto giant should have informed investors sooner. (07.09.2018)  

As Dieselgate scandal widens, will Germany finally tackle transport emissions?

Facing their biggest scandal in recent history, German automakers are scrambling to save face. Environmentalists view their overtures with skepticism, but say recent developments point to a tipping point on the horizon. (19.04.2019)  

VW settles Australia suit over 'dieselgate' scandal

Volkswagen has agreed to pay out millions over a class-action suit brought by about 100,000 Australian consumers. The company has paid billions to US and Canadian consumers and faces a second Australian lawsuit. (16.09.2019)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fraud charges against former VW CEO Winterkorn  

Related content

Martin Winterkorn - Volkswagen

Opinion: The lies of Martin Winterkorn 15.04.2019

The indictment of ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is the next logical step in the aftermath of the company's emissions-cheating scandal. DW's Henrik Böhme thinks the man should now come clean.

Ferdinand Piëch ist gestorben

Ferdinand Piech, long-time VW patriarch, dies at 82 26.08.2019

Ferdinand Piech, former CEO of Volkswagen, has died aged 82. Piech transformed the German carmaker from a regional manufacturer into a global automotive conglomerate.

Ferdinand Piech Audi Vorstandsmitglied 1982

A career in cars — Ferdinand Piech 27.08.2019

For decades, Ferdinand Porsche's grandson was a leading light in Germany's car industry. Without Ferdinand Piech, there'd be no Porsche 917, no Audi quattro, no Bugatti Veyron, and possibly no VW as we know it.

Advertisement