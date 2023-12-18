Voters in Chile reject conservative constitution

PoliticsChileVoters in Chile reject conservative constitutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsChileNehal Johri12/18/2023December 18, 2023Attempts to adopt a new constitution in Chile have failed for the second time. The rejection of a conservative charter follows a previous bid by the left to rewrite Chile's current constitution, which dates back to Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.https://p.dw.com/p/4aHTBAdvertisement