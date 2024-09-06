Voters give opinions on final day of 2024 European elections

PoliticsEuropeVoters give opinions on final day of 2024 European electionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeMarianna Evenstein | Fanny Facsar in Budapest | Sonia Phalnikar in Paris06/09/2024June 9, 2024In Hungary and France, domestic issues, including living standards, immigration, and public services, are reported as the top concerns of voters in this year's EU election. https://p.dw.com/p/4gppPAdvertisement