Pablo Foley Elias

06/29/2024 June 29, 2024

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian has emerged as the front-runner in Iran's presidential election, taking a narrow lead over ultraconservative Saeed Jalili. Kamran Matin of Sussex University explains why Pezeshkian's victory would not entail greater civil liberties, and argues that low voter turnout shows support for the regime is fading.