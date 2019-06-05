Voss-Tecklenburg: 'We want to reestablish ourselves at the top'

DW: Mrs. Voss-Tecklenburg, your predecessors have set the bar quite high when it comes to success. Did you think about that when you became head coach?
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: No. What was important for me was how I understood the guidlines of the DFB and how those responsible at the association approached me. We quickly realized we have the same idea when it comes to football. There is a lot of synergy and a clear, united vision of what should happen in the next few years in women's football. So the question of pressure or what success my predecessors had wasn't relevant for me.
How big was the jump from Switzerland to Germany?
I kept my eye on women's football in Germany during my time as head coach of the Swiss team. A lot of Swiss players play in the Bundesliga. There's always an exchange of ideas at coaching courses and tournaments with German club coaches. So I wasn't as far away as it perhaps appeared.
What are your goals with the national team?
In the long term, we want to reestablish ourselves at the top of the game. It's a great challenge. International women's football has developed hugely. There are far more teams playing at the top level today. Twelve years ago things were different. We have to face that fact and work our way through the process.
For the first time, you've been able to spend a good amount of time with the team. How do you prepare for that?
Actually the time together is pretty short. We only had a short amount of preparation and the first World Cup game is on June 8. Once the tournament starts, it flies by. We play every third or fourth day and play each game at a different location. We're traveling so much and so the day goes by so quickly. I think it's more likely that afterwards we'll think: 'Wow. We've worked so hard for this and now it's over, somehow.'
During tournaments do you pay attention to age or is it purely ability?
We look at ability first, which players are in top form and fit our playing philosophy. Of course, it's still important to have experienced players in the group. You will only ever win a tournament if you can call on the experience of the older players during a difficult period. We have players in the squad who are playing their first World Cup, and add to that that they're doing so at this World Cup, one with such great facilities and where they know, millions will be watching. That triggers something in young players. We need the older players to make sure those youngers one don't show tournaments too much respect.
The last instructions before the game, are they more tactical or more motivational?
The tactical issues are discussed earlier and I think that in the minutes before the game there's no receptivity for that any more. We hang an overview of set-pieces in the changing rooms. The players take a quick look at that. More important are the words said before the game. They come to meet intuitively. I try to sense what the mood is like in the changing room. I sometimes look deep into the eyes of one or the other player. I say different things to different players because they need different things. One needs encouragement, the other needs a bit of assurance, another just needs a hug.
There are 24 teams at the World Cup in France. Is there any danger of boredom at a tournament with so many teams?
I'm convinced it will be the most exciting World Cup ever – in terms of results and performances. That perfectly reflects the development that women's football has undertaken across all levels in the last 20 years.
Nevertheless, do you still have a favorite for the tournament?
There are so many factors at play in a tournament that it's impossible for me to pick one team as potential champions. There are definitely favorites in each group. France, England and the USA for example. The Japanese have always proven how they can raise their game in a tournament. The Scandinavians and our team, Germany, have also been named. Then there's the Netherlands, who are European champions. Australia have also improved hugely. We won't win any game at the World Cup without playing our best football anymore.
You are also on the board at Fortuna Düsseldorf. How much has that influenced your work as a head coach?
I watch a lot of games and I do so with my coaching cap on, and try to make a note of things that might be of use to me. If I see a cool piece of build-up play or a good set-piece move, then I take it with me. It also allows me to take a look behind the scenes at a club. There are many exciting topics that enrich and educate me.
Is there a club in particular that inspires you?
I take the holistic approach and that means that at every club, every team, every coach, there are insights that can you can take as a positive for you. I like to travel to training sessions at pro clubs and just stand on the side and watch. I often see great exercises that I can adapt.
Top clubs like Bayern Munich or Olympique Lyon are investing more money in women's football. Smaller clubs can't keep up. What do you make of this development?
The advantage of big clubs is that they already have an infrastructure in place and that the women's game can simply make use of that. I still believe that a pure women's club can do the same, but they have to be aware of their own value and their own DNA. Why is St. Pauli a cult club? Because it has its own history, values and profile. One doesn't exclude the other.
You hail from the first generation of players. What sets this generation apart?
We performed highly during very difficult conditions and played a big role in making sure the players of today have so many opportunities. When I had the chance in 1989 to go to Italy it was sort of sensational. Today, female footballers can choose which country they play their football in. Our generation can be proud of what they did. If I go into the stadium today and I see the conditions I think to myself: 'Martina, wouldn't you love to be 30 years younger and playing football right now?'
Born in Duisburg, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is a former midfielder, who played 125 times for Germany, winning four European Championships, before coaching Duisburg (2008-2011) and Jena (2011-2012) in the German women's Bundesliga. She was named Germany head coach on November 30, 2018 on the back of reaching the last 16 of the 2015 World Cup and the group stage of Euro 2017 during her time in charge of Switzerland.
The interview was conducted by Peter Wozny
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Goalkeeper: Almuth Schult
The 28-year-old has been first-choice goalkeeper at Germany's most successful women's team, Wolfsburg, for the past six seasons. Since 2015 she has also been wearing the No. 1 shirt for the national team. In 2016 she was part of the team that won gold at the Rio Olympics. With 58 caps she is one of the most experienced players on the German team.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms
Frohms, 24,plays her club football for SC Freiburg and is the backup to Schult in the national team setup. For years she tried unsuccessfully to emerge from Schult's shadow in Wolfsburg, before moving to Freiburg in 2018. She has made four appearances forher country.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Goalkeeper: Laura Benkarth
The 26-year-old Bayern Munich shot stopper is another who already has a gold medal in her collection, though Benkarth wasn't used in Rio 2016, with Schult preffered for all six games. Benkarth missed a huge chunk of the season just gone with a cruciate ligament injury, only making her first appearance in April.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh
Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh was born in Cologne to an Iranian father and a Turkish mother and forms part of the backline at the current winners of the women's double in Germany, Wolfsburg. Since making her debut for the black, red and gold in March 2016, the 27-year-old has made 24 international appearances.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Johanna Elsig
Elsig has been playing for Turbine Potsdam since 2012, who she joined from Bayer Leverkusen. Elsig's career has been plagued by injuries, particularly two cruciate ligament tears which both resulted in long spells on the sidelines. Despite those, the 26-year-old has been part of the German setup since 2017, and has won 12 caps.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Lena Goessling
At 33, Goessling is the oldest and most experienced played in the Germany squad. Also capable of playing in midfield, she has already won 104 caps for her country though missed the cut on two major tournaments early in her career. Another Rio Olympic champion, Goessling has won just about every honor in the club game with Wolfsburg.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Marina Hegering
A late bloomer, Hegering only won her first Germany cap in April, at the age of 28. Another versatile player most comfortbale in more defensive roles, Hegering won plys her trade for SGS Essen in the women's Bundesliga and has done well to largely overcome a stubborn heel injury.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Leonie Maier
Despite her relatively tender age of 26, Maier has been part of the national set up for more than six years and became a European champion at 19. Though defensively-minded, Maier has racked up 10 goals in her 68 caps. After six successful years with Bayern Munich, Maier will be on the hunt for a new club after the World Cup.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Kathrin Hendrich
Born in Eupen, in the German-speaking part of Belgium, 27-year-old Hendrich is another vastly experienced defender. She made her international debut in 2014 and made the move from FFC Frankfurt to Bayern Munich last year. She has made 29 appearances on the international stage.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Carolin Simon
With six clubs already under her belt, Simon should be at home at the World Cup as she currently plays in France for all-conquering Lyon. The 26-year-old made her bow for Germany three years ago and has won 15 caps. But before she can concentrate on international affairs, she has the small matter of a Champions League final against Barcelona, in Budapest on May 18, to contend with.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender/midfielder: Giulia Gwinn
The 19-year-old is one of three Freiburg players to have made the World Cup squad. Gwinn made her Germany debut in November 2017 and has since won a further six caps, scoring her first, and so far only, international goal against Italy in a friendly last November.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Linda Dallmann
After more than 150 games for SGS Essen, Dallman will soon move to Bundesliga runners-up Bayern Munich. "I have been playing the Bundesliga for eight years now," she said. "And now I want to win the title and hold the trophy up." Since her international bow in 2016, she's won 20 caps and scored five goals.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Turid Knaak
The creative midfielder didn't enjoy the best of starts to her international career. Just five days after her first call up in 2015, Knaak broke her shin and fibula in training. She had to wait until April 2018 to finally win her first cap and will be hoping to make up for lost time in France.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfield: Melanie Leupolz
Another of the Bayern contingent, Leupolz joined the Bavarian club from Freiburg in 2014. A year before that, she made her international debut in a 1-0 win over Canada and has since become a regular fixture in the Germany squad, winning 57 caps and scoring eight goals along the way.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfield: Lina Magull
Yet another German player to have followed the well trodden path from Freiburg to Bayern. The Dortmund-born midfielder won a number of caps at various youth levels before making her debut for the senior side in 2015. Her 30 caps since have brought seven goals while an earlier spell at Wolfsburg saw Magull win two Champions League titles.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan
Born in Hungary, Marozsan and her parents moved to Germany when she was just four-years-old and the gifted playmaker has become one of the country's standout players. The 27-year-old has won a staggering amount, both in terms of individual awards and team trophies, including Olympic gold and two Champions Leagues with current club Lyon.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Lena Sophie Oberdorf
A precocious talent, Oberdorf will be one of the tournament's youngest players at just 17. She's the youngest in the Germany squad by some distance. After making a debut last April, the SGS Essen starlet will be hoping to translate her impressive scoring record from midfield at club level on to the world stage.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfield: Verena Schweers
By comparison to her predececssor on this list, Schweers is a seasoned veteran at just shy of 30. Another to have played for Freiburg and Wolfsburg before joining current club Bayern, Schweers is a holding midfielder also capable of playing further back.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Sarah Däbritz
Däbritz may be keener than most to pick up a bit of French during the World Cup, as the 24-year-old will be moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Bayern Munich after the tournament. The attack-minded player has scored ten goals in her 59 Germany appearances.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder/forward: Klara Bühl
Another of the young guns hoping to make their mark in France, Bühl currently has just a couple of minutes of international experience, having debuted as a late substitute against France in February. Bühl came through the ranks at Freiburg, where she still plays her club football.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Forward: Alexandra Popp
One of the key figures for coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the Wolfsburg striker has twice been named German Footballer of the Year and has 45 international goals in just 95 games. Popp has just completed another domestic double with the Wolves, taking her to five Bundesliga titles and six German Cups. She also won the Champions League in 2010, 2013 and 2014. A World Cup still eludes her though.
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Forward: Lea Schüller
The SGS Essen striker has made a bright start to her international career with eight goals in 12 games since making her debut in 2017. That includes an impressive four goal haul against the Czech Republic in qualifying. Can she take that form in to the tournament?
-
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Forward: Svenja Huth
Another member of the Germany squad who'll be playing for a new club next season, Huth, 28, will soon join several of her national team colleagues at Bayern, ending four years at traditional powerhouses Turbine Potsdam. Since making her debut eight years ago, Huth has won 43 caps and scored 11 goals.
Author: Stefan Nestler