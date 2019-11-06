Von der Leyen's European Commission complete after final nominee accepted

Oliver Varhelyi's candidacy for the role of neighborhood and enlargement commissioner has been approved by EU lawmakers. The Hungarian's nomination was originally met with skepticism due to his links to Viktor Orban.
The European Parliament accepted Oliver Varhelyi's application on Monday, rounding off incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's team.
The news means that the German and her lineup of commissioners should be ready to assume office on December 1.
Much skepticism remained over Oliver Varhelyi's commitment to the EU's interests as opposed to those of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after his initial hearing last week. However, a second round of written questions by lawmakers were enough to seal the deal for the future neighborhood and enlargement commissioner.
Read more: EU initiates action against UK over commissioner
"What an honor to become part of team Ursula von der Leyen! For stronger Europe together!" Varhelyi tweeted.
One more hurdle
Now all that stands in the way of von der Leyen is a final vote to approve her 27-strong team. Each commissioner is responsible for a different policy portfolio.
Von der Leyen needs a majority of the votes cast in the European Parliament to prevent further delays. A ballot is planned for next week.
The EU's new executive team will have its first ever female president after von der Leyen was elected in July. She was set to take office on November 1 but due to uncertainty surrounding the election of some of the members of her cabinet, the plan hit a one month delay.
jsi/dr (dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Citing cost-cutting and convenience, Ursula von der Leyen will make a room at the European Commission headquarters home when she takes over as president. She lived in even more modest digs at Germany's Defense Ministry. (03.10.2019)
Despite being re-elected, prominent Hungarian mayor Zsolt Borkai said he was stepping down from his post after he was featured in an explicit sex tape. Borkai was also kicked out of Orban's Fidesz party over the scandal. (06.11.2019)
The European Commission is launching infringement proceedings against the UK for its failure to nominate a candidate for EU Commissioner. London wais "in breach of its EU Treaty obligations," the Commission said. (14.11.2019)
The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Jean-Claude Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets. (02.11.2019)
"Soft power" will no longer be enough if the EU wants to assert itself on the world stage, the incoming EU Commission head said. Ursula von der Leyen added that Brexit has "strengthened" unity within the bloc. (08.11.2019)
Retiring European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed regret for the lack of transparency in the process to nominate his successor. His own appointment had followed an election campaign, he noted. (05.07.2019)
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen had faced an uphill battle as a compromise candidate. She won by a slim majority, with 383 out of 747 votes. (16.07.2019)
A European Parliament committee has rejected the Hungarian and Romanian candidates proposed by incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The German conservative must now find replacements. (30.09.2019)
Ursula von der Leyen has faced a new bump on the road to the European Commission presidency. Already a compromise candidate, her coronation has now been delayed — after three candidates for her team were rejected. (16.10.2019)