 Von der Leyen′s European Commission complete after final nominee accepted | News | DW | 18.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Von der Leyen's European Commission complete after final nominee accepted

Oliver Varhelyi's candidacy for the role of neighborhood and enlargement commissioner has been approved by EU lawmakers. The Hungarian's nomination was originally met with skepticism due to his links to Viktor Orban.

Oliver Varhelyi

The European Parliament accepted Oliver Varhelyi's application on Monday, rounding off incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's team.

The news means that the German and her lineup of commissioners should be ready to assume office on December 1.

Much skepticism remained over Oliver Varhelyi's commitment to the EU's interests as opposed to those of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after his initial hearing last week. However, a second round of written questions by lawmakers were enough to seal the deal for the future neighborhood and enlargement commissioner.

Read more: EU initiates action against UK over commissioner

"What an honor to become part of team Ursula von der Leyen! For stronger Europe together!" Varhelyi tweeted.

One more hurdle

Now all that stands in the way of von der Leyen is a final vote to approve her 27-strong team. Each commissioner is responsible for a different policy portfolio.

Von der Leyen needs a majority of the votes cast in the European Parliament to prevent further delays. A ballot is planned for next week.

The EU's new executive team will have its first ever female president after von der Leyen was elected in July. She was set to take office on November 1 but due to uncertainty surrounding the election of some of the members of her cabinet, the plan hit a one month delay.

jsi/dr (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ursula von der Leyen to live in Brussels office

Citing cost-cutting and convenience, Ursula von der Leyen will make a room at the European Commission headquarters home when she takes over as president. She lived in even more modest digs at Germany's Defense Ministry. (03.10.2019)  

Hungarian mayor resigns after yacht orgy video

Despite being re-elected, prominent Hungarian mayor Zsolt Borkai said he was stepping down from his post after he was featured in an explicit sex tape. Borkai was also kicked out of Orban's Fidesz party over the scandal. (06.11.2019)  

Brexit: EU initiates action against UK over commissioner

The European Commission is launching infringement proceedings against the UK for its failure to nominate a candidate for EU Commissioner. London wais "in breach of its EU Treaty obligations," the Commission said. (14.11.2019)  

Juncker warns of difficulties implementing activists' climate demands

The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Jean-Claude Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets. (02.11.2019)  

Von der Leyen: 'Europe must learn the language of power'

"Soft power" will no longer be enough if the EU wants to assert itself on the world stage, the incoming EU Commission head said. Ursula von der Leyen added that Brexit has "strengthened" unity within the bloc. (08.11.2019)  

EU's Juncker regrets lack of transparency in von der Leyen's nomination

Retiring European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed regret for the lack of transparency in the process to nominate his successor. His own appointment had followed an election campaign, he noted. (05.07.2019)  

Germany's von der Leyen voted new European Commission president

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen had faced an uphill battle as a compromise candidate. She won by a slim majority, with 383 out of 747 votes. (16.07.2019)  

European Parliament rejects 2 of von der Leyen's Commission candidates

A European Parliament committee has rejected the Hungarian and Romanian candidates proposed by incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The German conservative must now find replacements. (30.09.2019)  

EU pushes back start of von der Leyen's term as Commission chief

Ursula von der Leyen has faced a new bump on the road to the European Commission presidency. Already a compromise candidate, her coronation has now been delayed — after three candidates for her team were rejected. (16.10.2019)  

Hungary rejects criticism after EU ministers' grilling

The EU has started formal proceedings against Hungary for alleged breaches of the bloc's values and the rule of law. Hungary has strongly rejected the accusations as politically motivated. (16.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Von der Leyen zum Kommissions-Start

Von der Leyen urges UK to nominate EU commissioner 06.11.2019

With time running out until the European Commission is set to start work, Ursula von der Leyen urged Boris Johnson to propose candidates. The EU's president-elect has struggled to overcome delays in assembling her team.

Symbolbild Armee Soldaten

Von der Leyen: 'Europe must learn the language of power' 08.11.2019

"Soft power" will no longer be enough if the EU wants to assert itself on the world stage, the incoming EU Commission head said. Ursula von der Leyen added that Brexit has "strengthened" unity within the bloc.

Kroatien Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen to live in Brussels office 03.10.2019

Citing cost-cutting and convenience, Ursula von der Leyen will make a room at the European Commission headquarters home when she takes over as president. She lived in even more modest digs at Germany's Defense Ministry.

Advertisement