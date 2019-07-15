Von der Leyen proposes ‘green deal’ for EU

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday pledged to address climate change, as she attempted to win support in her final speech to the European Parliament before it votes on her nomination for president of the European Commission.

"Our most pressing challenge is keeping our planet healthy," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers, adding that she will propose legislation within her first 100 days to make Europe the "first climate neutral continent in the world by 2050."

‘Emissions must have a price'

Von der Leyen said all sectors would have to contribute, "from aviation to maritime transport to the way each and every one of us travels and lives, emissions must have a price that changes our behavior."

She said there would be a "just transition fund" to support economies were not as advanced.

"Not all about regions have the same starting point but we all share the same destination," Von der Leyen said. "This is why I will propose a just transition fund to support those most affected. This is the European way, we are ambitious we leave nobody behind."

