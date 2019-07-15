 Von der Leyen proposes ‘green deal’ for EU | News | DW | 16.07.2019

News

Von der Leyen proposes ‘green deal’ for EU

As Ursula Von der Leyen seeks to win over EU lawmakers, she said she will make Europe the "first climate neutral continent."

Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Seco)

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday pledged to address climate change, as she attempted to win support in her final speech to the European Parliament before it votes on her nomination for president of the European Commission.

 "Our most pressing challenge is keeping our planet healthy," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers, adding that she will propose legislation within her first 100 days to make Europe the "first climate neutral continent in the world by 2050."

‘Emissions must have a price'

Von der Leyen said all sectors would have to contribute, "from aviation to maritime transport to the way each and every one of us travels and lives, emissions must have a price that changes our behavior."

She said there would be a "just transition fund" to support economies were not as advanced.

"Not all about regions have the same starting point but we all share the same destination," Von der Leyen said. "This is why I will propose a just transition fund to support those most affected. This is the European way, we are ambitious we leave nobody behind."

More to come...

law/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Ursula von der Leyen CDU Verteidigungsministerin Deutschland

Ursula von der Leyen: Headed back to Brussels? 15.07.2019

EU leaders threw their weight behind German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become the bloc's next top executive. But she'll need to win over critics to become the European Commission's first female president.

EU-Parlament | Ursula von der Leyen

From the EU to Trump: Where does Ursula von der Leyen stand? 04.07.2019

Germany's defense minister has been at Angela Merkel's side since 2005. No stranger to global affairs, she's set to become the next European Commission president. So how does she view Europe's most pressing challenges?

Ursula von der Leyen

Germany's von der Leyen supports Brexit extension 15.07.2019

Ursula von der Leyen has tried to sway socialists and liberals on a possible Brexit delay. She also confirmed she'll step down as German defense minister, regardless of whether she is successful in her EC presidency bid.

