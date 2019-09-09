Von der Leyen finalizes gender-balanced list of proposed commissioners

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen announced her finalized list of commissioner candidates on Monday, with 13 women and 14 men among the proposed appointments as she makes a bid to create a gender-balanced team.

Her proposed team was based on recommendations from EU member states but still needs the approval of the European Parliament before it can take office in November.

A series of hustings will take place in the weeks to come, in which EU lawmakers can choose to reject some of von der Leyen's nominees.

First woman president

The commission is the European Union's executive and comprises around 32,000 staff members. It is responsible for proposing new EU legislation and it is put into practice throughout the bloc.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen will announce how she intends to allocate portfolios among her proposed team. If accepted, it will be the most gender-balanced commission team ever.

Von der Leyen, Germany's former defense minister and a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, will take over the helm on November 1, succeeding President Jean-Claude Juncker. She will be the first woman to hold the position and was elected in a surprise decision after weeks of wrangling among EU leaders.

Brexit leaves a void

Under EU rules, the commission should have 28 members, including the president — one representing each EU country.

However, von der Leyen did not list a British commissioner due to "the assumption that Brexit will happen on the 31st of October," said the commission spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva.

"We have been informed by a letter from the United Kingdom that since they will be leaving on the 31st of October, they would not be sending or suggesting a candidate for commissioner with UK nationality."

The proposed line-up contains eight existing commissioners.

Mix of old and new

Among the female candidates is Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, who has been competition commissioner. She is to be appointed as senior vice president. She had been the European liberals' contender for von der Leyen's post.

The Czech Republic's Vera Jourova was also put forward. As justice, consumer and gender equality commissioner. she had advocated tighter regulations for e-giants such as Facebook and Airbnb. Jourova is also the co-founder of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party. Babis is at the center of an EU subsidy corruptions scandal.

Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel, another on the list, currently holds the digital economy portfolio and was a former EU lawmaker. Aged 40, she is the youngest of Juncker's commission.

Other current commissioners in the list include former Austrian science minister Johannes Hahn, Belgium's foreign minister and vice premier, Didier Reynders, and former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

New proposals include former Estonian Economics Minister Kadri Simson, ex-Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen and veteran Slovenian diplomat Janez Lenarcic.

