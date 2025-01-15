Von der Leyen 'deeply touched' to receive Charlemagne Prize

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is recognized for successfully handling "crises of historic proportions." The Charlemagne Prize honors personal contributions to European unity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was named the winner of the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for her handling of "crises of historic proportions," the award's organizers said Wednesday.

"This prize touches me deeply," von der Leyen, who has been the European Commission chief since 2019, wrote on X.

"The Charlemagne Prize carries Europe in its heart, our reliable anchor in turbulent times," she added.

Von der Leyen will receive the award at a ceremony in the western German city of Aachen on May 29.

Why did von der Leyen win?

The prize's board of directors said the 66-year-old German politician "personifies Europe" and called her "a strong voice for Europe in the world."

The judges said von der Leyen championed European interests during a period of significant challenges.

The Commission president was praised for her services to the unity of EU member states, leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, decisive stance against Russia, and commitment to the EU's Green Deal.

Von der Leyen, the first woman to head the European Commission, was reelected for a second term last year.

The last Commission president to receive the award while in office was France's Jacques Delors in 1992. He was decisive in developing the EU single market and introducing the euro.

What is the Charlemagne Prize?

Since 1950, Aachen has awarded the Charlemagne Prize annually to recognize those who defend European unity.

The prize is named after Charlemagne, who is considered the first unifier of Europe.

Previous recipients of the award include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

