 Volunteers rally to help German flood victims | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Volunteers rally to help German flood victims

Companies, sports clubs, private citizens: People from all walks of life want to help the victims. They're collecting clothes and arranging for whatever help is needed. An overview of the solidarity after the floods.

Four men carrying a pump toward a flooded building

Equipment to pump water from flooded homes is in high demand

People across Germany have been deeply moved by the images and stories from the areas in western Germany hit hard by the floods, and many are doing what they can to help out. And it's not just private citizens offering up their homes, donating clothes, blankets and towels or arranging for power generators and food — businesses are also pitching in. Here's an overview:

Two men in muddied shirts cleaning debris off a street in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

Neighbors have been helping victims clear their homes of debris, like here in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

Neighborly help

Those people who own emergency generators — and who haven't been affected by the floods themselves — have probably already lent them out to their neighbors. Those who don't have any technical equipment have been simply walking through the flooded areas with rolls, cake or coffee as a little pick-me-up for their neighbors. In some places, bakeries are even driving around handing out pastries. Other businesses are delivering charged power banks so people can top up their phones.

Social media

People have also been organizing aid efforts online. In a new Facebook group "Hochwasser Hilfe Lohmar 2021" ("Help for flood victims in Lohmar 2021"), for example, people from the town of Lohmar, northeast of Bonn, and surrounding towns are listing what help they can offer or what they are looking for: tractors with trailers, clothes for adults and children, furniture ― or simply helping hands to clear out basements.

DIY stores

Shovels, submersible pumps and high-capacity flood drying equipment are needed in many places — and German DYI chains Obi, Bauhaus, Hornbach and Toom are just the places to provide these much sought-after goods. But the companies aren't taking advantage of the situation. Obi, for one, has said that those affected by the floods can borrow equipment free of charge. And people who want to donate drying equipment or pumps can take them to any Obi store, where they will receive a voucher worth the price of a comparable new device. Obi will take these donations and transfer them to the flood-affected regions. Other DIY stores are also offering large discount campaigns for people affected by the floods.

Watch video 01:30

After the floods, what's left?

Haribo

The headquarters of the world-famous candy company outside Bonn has served as a collection point for donations in-kind, with people dropping off children's clothing, blankets, dog food and toys right at the main gate. The rush was so great, however, that Haribo was forced to ask people to stop bringing items after just one day of the campaign. Employees are now coordinating the storage and distribution of the donations, Haribo stated.

Hotels

Some families have lost their entire house in the flood, or will not be able to return for some time. Those who haven't found a place to stay with friends or relatives can contact various hotel chains for a room. The Hilton Cologne is providing rooms free of charge, while HRS Group is offering discounted prices for flood victims who need a roof over their heads.

Food

Firefighters, rescue services and other helpers need to keep up their strength. That's why many grocery stores and discount chains have donated food, in addition to money. Firefighters in Wuppertal thanked the supermarket chain Kaufland and others for their food and drink donations. "We're seeing a lot of gratefulness and cooperation in Wuppertal! Great that so many are helping!" the city's fire department wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Child care

Parents whose basements are flooded or who have lost everything might not have a lot of time for child care right now. In order to "get the children's minds off things," as soccer coach Jose De Almeida Friessem put it, he has offered a free practice session at his Black & White Soccer School in Troisdorf, near Bonn. "Maybe then they will be a little distracted from their parents' worries," he said.

Cash donations

Whether locally or through larger foundations, those who want to help out financially can do so through many channels. Aktion Deutschland Hilft, a coalition of several reputable aid organizations, is running a major fundraising campaign. The initiative shared its donation page in a tweet and said that several of its coalition partners were already out helping in the affected regions.

  • Aerial photo of the flooded city of Ahrweiler, Germany.

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    One of the worst natural disasters in Germany's living memory

    Over 100 people have been reported dead and scores more are missing after torrential rain and floods swept across Western Europe, with Germany bearing the brunt of one of its biggest natural disasters in recent decades. Rescue operations continue in the country's hardest-hit cities and towns. Over a thousand citizens are still missing and many more remain trapped in flooded buildings.

  • Three firemen surveying a flood-damaged street in Walporzheim, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Houses turning into deathtraps

    Some districts in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) are still underwater, others are assessing damage as floodwaters recede. Leaking gas pipes and structural damage to buildings across the state have turned some sites into death traps and authorities have warned people not to go looking for missing relatives on their own but to leave it to rescue workers.

  • Two Bundeswehr soldiers throwing a large piece of asphalt into the the bucket of a loader on a road in Hagen, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Clearing the way for rescuers

    With the death toll climbing higher almost hourly, thousands of volunteers, firefighters and some 900 army personnel have joined the clean-up and salvage operations. There are fears that more victims could be found as waters recede and begin to reveal the true toll the storm took on everything in its path.

  • A helicopter team rescuing a person from a flooded building

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Rescuing residents stranded in flooded buildings

    People trapped in buildings likely to collapse at any second are in urgent need of help. In towns such as Schuld and Heimerzheim floodwaters destroyed roads and railroad tracks, cutting off residents from the outside world. In extreme cases, police, fire and rescue, and armed forces units had to airlift residents from rooftops by helicopter.

  • A group of people taking photos of raging waters at the flooding Baldeney Lake Dam in Essen, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Flood tourists not welcome

    While rescue workers are exhausted from grueling and deadly round-the-clock work, police have warned against "flood tourism" — telling outsiders to stay away. "They make affected residents feel like they are in a zoo," as Lars Brummer of the Koblenz Police Department told regional public broadcaster SWR. "They can also hinder rescue workers."

  • A fireman wading through a flooded nocturnal street in Kordel, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Help underway

    Hundreds of families have lost everything and become displaced. The cities of Cologne and Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia have set up emergency accommodations for evacuees and aid organizations have begun collecting donations and recruiting volunteers for what will be massive repair operations.

  • Firefighters among the ruins of fallen houses in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Immense financial loss

    Local media have reported catastrophic damage to infrastructure, public property and private businesses. Rhineland-Palatinate Finance Minister Doris Ahnen promised tax waivers to flood victims. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the livelihood of many families in Germany, some victims might need much more than that to get back on their feet again.

    Author: Monir Ghaedi


DW recommends

Rescue efforts as death toll rises in Germany floods — live updates

Over 130 people have died in western Germany, as thousands of emergency workers continue rescue and repair efforts throughout the region.  

Opinion: The climate crisis can't be stopped, we must adapt

Most people should have realized by now that we're facing a climate crisis. Curbing greenhouse gas emissions is just one side of the problem. Adopting safety precautions is the other, says David Ehl.  