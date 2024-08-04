Volunteers help defend Ukraine's skies from Russian drones

ConflictsUkraineVolunteers help defend Ukraine's skies from Russian dronesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineJan-Philipp Scholz in Kyiv04/08/2024April 8, 2024By day, Yevhen Mezentsev is a judge at Kyiv's administrative court. By night, he and his colleagues swap their robes for camouflage. From a high-rise building on the outskirts of the city they hunt for Russian Shahed drones. DW reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4eWhwAdvertisement