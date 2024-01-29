Volunteer firefighters form Croatia's first energy community

Nature and EnvironmentCroatiaVolunteer firefighters form Croatia's first energy communityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentCroatiaDalibor Dobric01/29/2024January 29, 2024A volunteer firefighters association in the village of Spickovina, which is part of the city of Zabok, in northwestern Croatia is set to become the country's first citizen-run clean energy community. https://p.dw.com/p/4bn2sAdvertisement