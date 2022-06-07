Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his rousing speeches during war

When Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office as president of Ukraine in 2019, many chuckled because of his previous career as a comedian and actor. Few trusted him to lead the country. Three years later, things have taken a turn: via video broadcast, Zelenskyy has spoken at the Cannes Film Festival, at the World Economic Forum in Davos and to numerous parliaments around the world. His words are well-chosen and adapted to the narrative of the respective country. He uses figurative speech, resorts to emotions, and appeals to people's conscience. And he's been doing that almost daily for more than 100 days on various channels.

'Someone is lying'

War had already appeared imminent even before theRussian attack on Ukraine on February 24. "We carry within us a great European longing. We want freedom, and we are ready to fight for it," Zelenskyy said on February 14 in a speech to the Ukrainian people, who have faced Russian provocation in the east of their country since late 2013. Ukrainians know what is coming, yet the West still believes in miracles, Zelenskyy said back then.

The Ukrainian president attempted to shatter that belief in a miracle just five days later at the 58th Munich Security Conference. "Ukraine wants peace. Europe wants peace. The world says it doesn't want war, and Russia says it won't attack. Someone is lying," Zelenskyy said on February 19 in Munich. He cautioned, as on previous occasions, that the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas would have repercussions worldwide. "This is not only a war in Ukraine, but also a war in Europe. (...) Will the world hear me in 2022? So far, instead, we have only been met with silence. And as long as the silence continues, there will be no silence in the east of our state."

Information was ignored

The Ukrainian president's appeals went unheeded for a long time. "Even when Russian troops were marching on the borders of Ukraine and when US and British intelligence services kept saying that the invasion would in all likelihood begin soon, even then many apparently didn't take it seriously," says Franziska Davies, an expert on Eastern Europe and historian at Munich's Ludwig Maximilian University. "Many politicians, especially in Germany, simply ignored the information that had been on the table for years, indeed decades. Out of economic interests, out of blindness, out of unwillingness... It is difficult to pin down one reason," Davies told DW.

Five days after Zelenskyy addressed the Munich conference, the Russian army crossed the Ukrainian border on four fronts. Again, Zelenskyy appealed to the global community. "If you, dear European leaders, dear world leaders, leaders of the free world, if you don't help us today, war will knock on your door tomorrow."

Pleading with the Russians

Russia's President Vladimir Putin rarely addresses his people, but when he does, he is seated at an enormous table, wearing a suit and tie. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, speaks to Ukrainians almost daily, wearing a casual t-shirt. He has also on several occasions even addressed the Russian people. "To all citizens of the Russian Federation who are taking to the streets to protest, I want to say: we see you. It means that you heard us. It means that you are beginning to trust us. Fight for us. Fight against the war," the Ukrainian president said on the same day Putin again declared on state television of his intention to "denazify" Ukraine.

"Putin uses heroic rhetoric, us versus them, a clear enemy, but people basically don't feature in his speeches," Franziska Davies argued, adding that "loss, death, grief, all the things that make a war a war, don't come up." Davies added that in a May 9 speech, Putin did not quite clarify his rationale for waging war in Donbas. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, referred repeatedly to the people who die or are injured in the war. "He gives the war a human face," said Davies.

Zelenskyy has also sought direct dialogue with the Russian army, whose low fighting morale and motivation could pose a problem for Putin. The Ukrainian president took advantage of that realization when on March 15, he urged Russian soldiers to lay down their arms.

"Russian conscripts, listen to me! Russian officers! You have already understood everything. You will not take anything from Ukraine. You will take some of our lives. There are many of you. But your lives will also be taken. But why should you die? Why should you die? I know you want to survive. We hear your conversations in the intercepts. We hear what you really think about this war, about this disgrace and about your state..."

To Russian soldiers who might surrender, he said, "we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated. As people, decently — in a way that you were not treated in your army. And in a way your army does not treat ours. Choose."

On March 17, the Ukrainian president speaks impressively into the conscience of the Bundestag: He reminds the Germans of their historical responsibility, 80 years after the crimes committed against the Ukrainians by the Germans at that time.

Addressing the world's parliaments

Whether at the German Bundestag, the French Parliament, the US Congress or the Japanese National Assembly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks publicity and the parliaments invite him — they want to show solidarity, at least symbolically. But Zelenskyy demands more than lip service; he challenges politicians and the business community and insists on a gas embargo, which he calls an "imperative of morality."

His address to the German Bundestag on March 17 was particularly critical and direct. "I am addressing you after numerous meetings, negotiations, declarations and requests, after steps to provide support, some of which were overdue. After sanctions that were obviously not enough to stop the war. And after seeing how many ties your companies continue to have with Russia. With a state that is using you and some other states to fund the war."

References to historical narratives

Zelenskyy speaks of a new wall between freedom and lack of freedom that grows stronger with every bomb that falls on Ukrainian soil. He uses history, the historical narrative of the state in question, and through his speeches, leaves a lasting impression on the public discourse. "I address you on behalf of all who heard politicians affirm, 'Never again!' And who have seen that these words are worth nothing. Because once again in Europe they are trying to destroy an entire people. To destroy everything from which and for which we live."

While he openly denounces the hesitant attitude of German politics, in his speeches he thanks other heads of state for their support. "And my special thanks go to you, Boris, my friend!" is how he ended his speech at the British Parliament, for example.

Symbolic figure of hope and orientation

"Zelenskyy has become a symbolic figure. He does very skillful public relations work. And that should not be underestimated at all. I always find it a bit presumptuous when the accusation comes from Germany that he is putting on an act. For the people who are at war, this is very important. It gives them hope and orientation," says Franziska Davies. In contrast, she says, Germany's symbolic politics have failed. "While Boris Johnson gave a brilliant speech after Zelenskyy's speech, which was similarly unambiguous and impassioned in a good sense, the German Bundestag went over to business as usual."

Zelenskyy continues to provide daily information through all channels. On June 3, which marked 100 days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, he thanked the United States and Sweden for their support in a video message.

In another message, he wrote: "We don't need fake handshakes just for the sake of protocol, fake smiles just for etiquette, fake words out of habit."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speeches have now been compiled in a book titled "For Ukraine — For Freedom," which was published on May 29 by Ullstein publishing. The profits from the sale of the books will go towards aid organizations for Ukraine.

This article was originally written in German.