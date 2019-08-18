 Volkswagen wants name hidden for far-right AfD meeting | News | DW | 22.08.2019

News

Volkswagen wants name hidden for far-right AfD meeting

German carmaker Volkswagen has said it wants a hall named after the company to be rechristened for a party conference by the far-right Alternative for Germany party. It also wants its company logo to be covered up.

The Volkswagen Hall in Braunschweig (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

The German auto giant Volkswagen on Wednesday urged the owners of the Volkswagen event hall in Braunschweig to cover up its company name during the November party conference of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

A spokesman for the company — which doesn't own the hall but holds the naming rights to it — said it had asked the venue's operating company to cover its logo.

Read more: Polish hotel cancels on Germany's far-right AfD

The firm said it wanted to adhere to the demands of employees who didn't want the firm associated with the event.

Volkswagen workers' council spokesman Heiko Lossie said members were clear in their condemnation of the AfD's nationalist stance.

"This party clearly stands against values of our group, such as respect, diversity, tolerance and partnership," Lossie said.

"We won't tolerate an AfD meeting in a hall that is visible as the 'Volkswagen Hall,'" Lossie added. "The name will have to vanish from the scene for the duration of the meeting."

Professional detachment

The operator of the hall  — a subsidiary of the city administration — said that, as a public company, it was obliged to allow any political party to rent the venue provided it had not been banned.

"We don't have to like it in every case, but we have to be professional," the operator's chief executive Stephan Lemke told the city's Braunschweiger Zeitung daily newspaper.

Read more: Controversial AfD lawmaker to skip party convention

Lemke did not say whether the company would comply with Volkswagen's request, saying the situation would have to be checked.

The venue, which opened in 2000, is a multi-purpose arena that serves home to the city's basketball team, which has Volkswagen Financial Services as its main sponsor.

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) - the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" - the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


The anti-immigration, anti-Islam AfD made strong gains in some parts of Germany in May's European elections, and is polling strongly in Saxony and Brandenburg ahead of state elections there in September.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Jewish council warns against AfD's 'right-wing extremism'

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has sharply criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saying that it "incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities." (18.08.2019)  

Germany: AfD's anti-refugee Facebook video sparks massive incitement probe

In 2017, a Facebook video posted by the far-right AfD amassed numerous hate-filled comments against refugees. German authorities said they've fined nearly 100 people over their remarks and are probing scores of others. (10.08.2019)  

AfD slammed for using center-left Cold War chancellor on election posters

Social Democrats (SPD) said the move by the far-right party "smeared" the memory of former Chancellor Willy Brandt. The SPD leader sought atonement for Nazi Germany's crimes and a reduction in Cold War tensions. (07.08.2019)  

Polish hotel cancels on Germany's far-right AfD

The right-wing populist party has threatened legal action against the Radisson Blu in the border city of Szczecin. The meeting had been booked in Poland after the AfD was unable to find accommodation in Germany. (28.06.2019)  

Controversial AfD lawmaker to skip party convention

Björn Höcke has said he will stay away to avoid "initiating a scandal." He has criticized Germany's culture of Holocaust remembrance and been banned from the hotel hosting the AfD's national congress in Cologne. (14.04.2017)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

Related content

Bonn: Tag der Kippa - Yitzhak Yohanan Melamed

Germany's Jewish council warns against AfD's 'right-wing extremism' 18.08.2019

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has sharply criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saying that it "incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities."

Öffentliche Fragerunde Robert Habeck bei Wahlkampf in Sachsen

German Greens attempt to win over voters in skeptical East 20.08.2019

Green party co-leader Robert Habeck is touring eastern Germany ahead of crucial state elections. The region is rough terrain for the liberal Greens, far away from the urban centers where most of their supporters reside.

Screenshot von Twitter pthibaut- AfD-Willy Brandt

AfD slammed for using center-left Cold War chancellor on election posters 07.08.2019

Social Democrats (SPD) said the move by the far-right party "smeared" the memory of former Chancellor Willy Brandt. The SPD leader sought atonement for Nazi Germany's crimes and a reduction in Cold War tensions.

