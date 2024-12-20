Volkswagen plant closures, layoffs averted, says union

The German automaker had floated plans to shut as many as three factories and carry out mass job cuts.

The German union IG Metall said Friday it had reached a deal with Volkswagen to avoid involuntary redundancies and plant closures at the carmaker's production sites in Germany until 2030.

Union representatives have been negotiating for weeks with the company — Europe's largest automarker — over cost-cutting measures, including plans to close three plants, cut wages and slash jobs.

"We have succeeded in finding a solution for employees at Volkswagen sites that secures jobs, safeguards products in the plants and at the same time enables important future investments," union negotiator Thorsten Gröger said in a statement.

"No site will be closed, no one will be laid off for operational reasons and our company wage agreement will be secured for the long term," said Volkswagen's works council chief Daniela Cavallo.

Volkswagen said the deal also included provisions to cut more than 35,000 jobs in "socially responsible" ways by 2030.

Marathon talks

Friday's breakthrough came after a marathon negotiations lasting 70 hours — the longest in the carmaker's history.

Gröger said that under the agreement, workers will have job security until 2030 but will have to forego wage increases in the coming years and bonuses will be cut.

He said the package "includes painful contributions from employees, but at the same time creates prospects for the workforce."

VW's proposed plant closures and layoffs had already led to thousands of workers across the country going on strike twice in the past month.

German automaker Volkswagen faces unprecedented crisis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What did Volkswagen say?

"After long and intensive negotiations, the agreement is an important signal for the future viability of the Volkswageb brand," group CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement.

The company said the agreement with the union would allow savings of €15 billion ($15.6 billion) a year in the medium term.

The company cited competition from China, sluggish demand in Europe and slower-than-expected adoption of electric cars as reasons why it needed to cut costs.

nm/kb (AFP, Reuters, dpa)