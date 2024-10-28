  1. Skip to content
Volkswagen intends to shut German 3 factories, labor says

October 28, 2024

The move will slash thousands of jobs, the Volkswagen works council says. It comes as Germany experiences a sluggish economy and automakers deal with high production costs.

DW News

German automotive giant Volkswagen plans on shutting at least three plants in Germany, the company's works council said on Monday.

"Management is absolutely serious about all this. This is not sabre-rattling in the collective bargaining round," the Reuters news agency cited Daniela Cavallo, Volkswagen's works council head, as telling several hundred employees in Wolfsburg.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated... 