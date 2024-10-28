Volkswagen intends to shut German 3 factories, labor says

The move will slash thousands of jobs, the Volkswagen works council says. It comes as Germany experiences a sluggish economy and automakers deal with high production costs.

German automotive giant Volkswagen (VW) plans on shutting at least three plants in Germany, the company's works council said on Monday.

"Management is absolutely serious about all this. This is not sabre-rattling in the collective bargaining round," the Reuters news agency cited Daniela Cavallo, Volkswagen's works council head, as telling several hundred employees in Wolfsburg.

"This is the plan of Germany's largest industrial group to start the sell-off in its home country of Germany," Cavallo added, without specifying which plants would be affected or how many of the company's nearly 300,000 staff in Germany could be laid off.

"All German VW plants are affected by these plans. None of them are safe," said Cavallo.

VW operates a total of 10 plants in Germany with six situated in Lower Saxony, three in the eastern state of Saxony and then one in Hesse in the west.

VW reported a 14% drop in net profit in the first half of the year and was forced to terminate a decades-old job security agreement with unions in Germany.

