Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic island of La Palma began erupting on Sunday, after a week of experiencing seismic activity. The volcano is located in the island's Cumbre Vieja National Park.

Spanish authorities began to evacuate people with reduced mobility earlier on Sunday, as the threat of stronger earthquakes and a volcanic eruption grew.

The island of La Palma, one of several in the Canary Islands group, has around 83,000 residents and is not a popular tourist destination.

The eruption follows a 3.8-magnitude quake, whose vibrations were felt on the surface. Emergency services were prepared to evacuate around 1,000 people if necessary, authorities said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government was monitoring the situation and state organizations were ready to support La Palma "in a coordinated manner."

Local TV station Radio Television Canaria showed footage of lava and dust emanating from the mountain.

Eruption area is sparsely populated

Earlier this week, the government had raised the eruption alert level and instructed people in the area to prepare light luggage with their mobile phones, important documents and any necessary medication in case of evacuation.

Sunday's eruption took place in the Montana Rajada sector of the Cumbre Vieja National Park, just as authorities had begun evacuation procedures. But the area around the eruption site is sparsely populated, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

The last eruption in Cumbre Vieja took place in 1971.

jcg/jlw (Reuters, EFE)