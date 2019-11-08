 ′Voice of Germany′ favorite is newcomer from Indonesia | Music | DW | 06.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

'Voice of Germany' favorite is newcomer from Indonesia

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso moved from Indonesia to Germany in 2018. The talented singer might just win a German reality talent show, "The Voice of Germany."

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso The Voice of Germany (Sat.1/ProSieben/André Kowalski)

All four coaches turned around in their swivel chairs to check out the singer during the blind audition phase of the most recent casting for The Voice of Germany — and that is unusual. Prominent musicians themselves, the coaches try to win young talents for their respective teams to win the show. In the first rounds, the jurors sit with their backs to the participants; the singers' voices alone are to convince the jurors to pick a singer for their team.

At her first appearance a few weeks ago, Claudia Emmanuela Santoso got to choose which team she wanted to join, each headed by a star. Rea Garvey, Sido, Alice Merton and Mark Forsterall hit their buzzers when the 18-year-old sang "Never Enough" from the film The Greatest Showman. Her vocal power convinced them all. "We can go straight to the finale," said Rea Garvey. In the end, Santoso chose the team headed by pop musician Alice Mertons ("No Roots"). "You rock my world," an emotional Merton said.

Watch video 02:49

Alice Merton: Global citizen

From German language classes straight to the stage

Santoso is the hands-down favorite ahead of the finals — the talent show is in its ninth season — on November 10. The young woman left the Indonesian city of Cirebon for Germany in the summer of 2018 and soon signed up for the casting show.

She only took German language classes in Indonesia for three months, Santoso told DW, adding that she and her cousin, who also attended the class, actually watched The Voice of Germany in their home country. "I thought that if one day I live in Germany, I would like to take part in the auditions."

She was enrolled in a music school at the age of four, took piano and violin lessons and trained her voice. The young singer has been posting clips of herself on her Instagram account for quite a while. Her success on TV has garnered her more than 120,000 subscribers.

Read more: Bookstagram: Social media's rising literary club

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso (privat)

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso lives in Munich in southern Germany

Is she a robot or a machine?

A video of her first performance on The Voice of Germany garnered her more than 21 million views on YouTube. Round after round, she cemented her great talent. "I have the feeling that you are a robot or a machine... How can you sing so perfectly? It's unbelievable," said German rapper Sido. The young singer — who laughs with glee when showered with praise, flashing her braces — has certainly won the hearts of the coaches and the audience alike.

People in her hometown of Cirebon flock to public venues to watch her performances in the German casting show. The Indonesian daily Kompas reported about Claudia Emmanuela Santoso, and the Indonesian Consul General in Frankfurt congratulated her on Twitter on her success. 

"I hope to learn a lot by participating in The Voice of Germany," the young talent said, adding she hopes to make new connections, meet people and get to know the entertainment industry. "The most important thing for me is to create something, my own song or a single," she said. "I want to give my own concerts — but I also want to continue my studies." Santoso studies music in Munich.

In Munich, the young woman is active in an Indonesian community — that helps against feeling homesick. She moved to Germany alone, without her family. They watched her first performances from home via video messenger, but for the finals on Sunday, the family is heading to Germany to support Claudia Emmanuella Santoso, hoping for a great triumph.

DW recommends

How South Korea's K-pop world takes a toll on celebrities

The apparent suicide of singer and actress Sulli this week has shone new light on the pressure faced by South Korea's young K-pop stars. Tabloids and gossip television drive a culture of constant scrutiny. (16.10.2019)  

Ukraine's Eurovision contestant Maruv clouded by political scandal

After criticism over her planned performances in Russia, singer Maruv will no longer be traveling to Tel Aviv. It's not the first time Ukraine's Eurovision pick has stirred political controversy. (26.02.2019)  

Mark Forster - the Deutschpop star shines

Five platinum records and a German Music Author Award: Mark Forster's flying high. "Tape" is his latest album. Some say the single "Wir sind groß" is already Germany's anthem for the Euro 2016 soccer championship. (03.06.2016)  

Film dubbing as high art in Germany

Last night’s German Dubbing Awards ceremony honored the star voices behind foreign films dubbed into German. But what makes a nation full of polyglots so attached to watching films in their native language? (24.05.2019)  

Bookstagram: Social media's rising literary club

Some literary purists say the trend is superficial, but book lovers on Instagram believe they are getting the conversation going and encouraging people to read. Here's how they share their passion. (21.10.2019)  

Heid Klum, the star TV show host

In her home country, she's the central authority of the reality show Germany's Next Top Model, while in the US she has been a main judge on Project Runway since 2004. (24.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Alice Merton: Global citizen  

Rea Garvey and his Irish roots  

Advertisement

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

The defector and the border guard

Jürgen Cyrulik just wanted out of the GDR, but didn't know how. Fleeing through Bulgaria seemed like a possibility, so in 1988 he dared the escape and was captured. 30 years later he meets the border guard who caught him.  

Books

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."  

Music

Thailand Paul Barton spielt Beethoven vor Elefanten (Paul Barton)

Artists for climate protection

Beethoven's 250th birthday will be celebrated in 2020. To mark this milestone, the "Beethoven Pastoral Project" asks artists all over the world to fight for climate protection — in a creative way.  

Arts.21

58. Kunst-Biennale von Venedig (Getty Images/AFP/T. Fabi)

The Global South

The art world is becoming richer and more diverse. Artists from Africa, Latin America and Asia are increasingly gaining the international attention that they deserve. In Venice, their works are proving a real visitor magnet.  

Digital Culture

Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Images/Rick T. Wilking/Pool )

'You're really busting my nuts here': Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter

After US President Trump told Turkish counterpart Erdogan in a letter "not to be a fool" or a "tough guy" on Syria, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump by tweeting a fake diplomatic missive by J. F. Kennedy.  