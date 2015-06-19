Voice commands for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri

"DW" can be replaced by "Deutsche Welle" when giving the voice command.



Amazon Alexa

English: "Alexa, what's in the news?", "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing",

German: "Alexa, was sind die Nachrichten", „Alexa, Was ist meine tägliche Zusammenfassung?“

Spanish: "Alexa, ¿cuáles son las noticias (del día)?", "Alexa, pon el resumen de noticias."

For Amazon Alexa you need to add and configure the DW source in the Alexa-App on your mobile device. You can find an instruction as a video guide and a picture gallery on this website.

Apple Siri

English: “Hey Siri, play me the news from DW”; "Hey, Siri, play me the news from Deutsche Welle”; "Hey Siri, play me the news from DW English”

Spanish: "Hola Siri, dame las noticias de DW", "Oye Siri, ¿Cuáles son las noticias de DW?"



Google Assistant

English: "OK Google, open DW News", "OK Google, play DW News"

Spanish: "OK Google, escuchar las noticias de DW.", "OK Google, Ponme las noticias de DW.", "¿Cuáles son las últimas novedades de DW?"