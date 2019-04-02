Vladimir Putin threatens to drop New START nuclear treaty

The Russian president has warned that unless the US comes to the negotiating table, a key nuclear weapons treaty will collapse. If it does, it will the second such pact to fail under Trump's leadership.
Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday said an Obama-era nuclear weapons pact would lapse unless the US took an interest in renewing it.
The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) pact limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers and is due to expire in 2021 unless renewed.
What Putin said:
Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said:
Read more: German defense chief urges nuclear arms treaty with Russia
What is the New START pact? The treaty limits the US and Russia to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, well below Cold War caps. It was signed in 2010 by former US President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It is one of the key controls on superpower deployment of nuclear weapons.
The other treaty: If it falls, it will the second nuclear weapons treaty to collapse under the leadership of US President Donald Trump. In February, Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), accusing Moscow of violating the agreement. Moscow then followed suit.
aw/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The global liberal order is fragmenting, but who can fit the pieces together again? That's the question posed by the report, released as a curtain-raiser for this week's Munich Security Conference. (11.02.2019)
The US announced its withdrawal from a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty, with Russia following suit a day later. DW takes a closer look at the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and its signficance. (01.02.2019)
Russia said it has suspended the arms treaty, a month after tit-for-tat threats bounced between Moscow and Washington. The Trump administration has accused Russia of violating the Reagan-era accord. (04.03.2019)
German Foreign Minister Maas has warned the UN Security Council of a potential arms race. He called for dialogue with nuclear powers to avoid that scenario. (02.04.2019)