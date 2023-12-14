Putin says Russia's goals in Ukraine remain 'unchanged'

Over 1 million questions have reportedly been submitted as Vladimir Putin puts on his end-of-year marathon press conference for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

After a one-year hiatus, Russian President Vladimir Putin is again holding his marathon end-of-year press conference on Thursday, broadcast live on state television.

Last December, Putin canceled the press conference for the first time in 10 years. At the time, Kremlin watchers were convinced that Putin wanted to avoid questions from international journalists while his army suffered a series of setbacks in Ukraine.

But nearly two years into his offensive, Putin may be sensing a resurgence in his fortunes. Ukraine's latest counteroffensive has failed to penetrate Russia's heavily entrenched lines, and support from its allies is fraying.

What Putin said about the war in Ukraine

Russia's goals in Ukraine remained "unchanged," Putin said about the conflict.

"There will be peace when we achieve our goals. Let's return to these goals: they have not changed. I'll remind you of what we talked about then: the de-nazification of Ukraine, its de-militarization, its neutral status," he said.

Peace, he said, would only be possible after de-militarization.

"If they don't want to come to an agreement, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones. Or we will agree on certain terms. There are other possibilities — either reach an agreement or resolve it by force. This is what we will strive for."

Putin said that Russian forces were improving their positions along the front line. In a rare detail, he said around 617,000 troops were on the battlefields in Ukraine and dismissed the need for another mobilization wave.

The Russian president also claimed that Ukraine had lost some of its best fighters, while trying to secure a foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

"I think it is stupid and irresponsible on behalf of the political leadership of the country," Putin said. "It is a tragedy, I believe, for them."

What Putin said about US prisoners in Russia

Putin said he was hopeful that Moscow and Washington could find a solution regarding the detention of two high-profile Americans — detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan.

"There are contacts on this issue and dialogue is ongoing, but it's not straightforward," Putin said.

"I hope we will find a solution. But the US side should also hear us and make a decision that will suit the Russian Federation," the Russian president added.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, thus becoming the first Western reporter to be held on spying charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

Former US marine Paul Whelan has been in a Russian jail since 2018, accused of espionage

What does Putin's press conference look like?

Putin, who recently announced he'll run for another presidential term in the March 2024 election, uses the show to portray himself as a problem-solver.

Unlike Putin's previous year-end press conferences, there was no official accreditation procedure this time, and the Kremlin issued invitations only to selected journalists.

The press conference will be followed by a carefully choreographed call-in television show for ordinary Russians called "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin."

Citizens who get a chance to ask Putin a question tend to focus on domestic issues, with health care, the economy and infrastructure being common topics.

More than one and a half million questions have been submitted, Russian state media reported.

