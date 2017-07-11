Vladimir Putin: Palace in Navalny report 'doesn't belong to me'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday rejected a claim by leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, that a luxury Black Sea property belongs to him.

"Nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did," Putin said during a video call, in reference to an investigation Navalny's team published last week.

Meanwhile, an ally of Navalny called for new protests across Russia on January 31 to demand the release of Navalny, who is serving a 30-day jail sentence in relation to a case about alleged parole violations.

Leonid Volkov released the details on the Telegram messaging app and promised to share more details later on Monday.

The calls come as Moscow issued a complaint to the US embassy for what the Kremlin said were social media posts promoting anti-Russian demonstrations, and accused big US tech companies of interfering in the country's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state-run media that Russia had complained to US diplomats for "supporting illegal rallies" in several cities, and said officials would probe American companies over their alleged interference.

