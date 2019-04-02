 Vladimir Putin opens first ever Russia-Africa Summit | News | DW | 23.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Vladimir Putin opens first ever Russia-Africa Summit

The Russian president has welcomed thousands of African leaders to discuss politics and business "worth billions of dollars." Unlike China, Putin has promised to refrain from 'political or other' influence.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi before the two leaders opened the first ever Russia-Africa Summit on Wednesday. 

The two-day event will see more than 3,000 delegates from across Russia and Africa to discuss an array of topics from nuclear energy to mineral extraction

All 54 African states sent a representative to the meeting, including 43 heads of state or government, according to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov.

"We currently export to Africa $25 billion ($22.5 billion) worth of food — which is more than we export in arms, at $15 billion. In the next four to five years I think we should be able to double this trade, at least," Putin said.

Read moreChina's Belt and Road forum: Does Africa need new funding options?

Areas of investment

Russia has dominated arms sales in Africa but this time, Putin has promised further African cooperation without "political or other" interference. This comes as a reassurance to African states who have previously expressed concerns about dependence on China.

Russia is hoping to sign a potential military cooperation agreement with Ivory Coast. The West African country is expected to send a delegation of 70 people to Sochi, including President Alassane Ouattara.

In addition to "military and security cooperation" with Africa, Putin also pledged Russian commitment to combat the Ebola virus with aid, and the training of "African cadres" by Russian universities.

"Joint projects are underway in extractive industries, agriculture, healthcare and education," Putin said in his opening remarks.

Playing catch-up with China

Russia had played a more crucial role in the continent during the Soviet era, supporting independence movements and training government leaders in former Soviet client states such as Angola and Ethiopia.

Moscow's relations with Africa deteriorated after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, with China taking over as the continent's key foreign business partner. 

In 2000, Beijing established the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, pledging tens of billions of dollars into Africa

Watch video 01:17

China defends development work in Africa

mvb/rt (AFP, dpa, Lusa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Can Chinese weapons contribute to peace in Africa?

China's military leaders have invited African army chiefs to Beijing — officially, to discuss peacekeeping missions. But China's military strategy in Africa also has a few other objectives, experts say. (14.07.2019)  

African countries mull nuclear energy as Russia extends offers

Moscow is sure to tout nuclear energy at the Russia-Africa Summit, selling it as a solution for the continent's power supply woes. So just how concerned should we be about its intentions and Africa's readiness? (22.10.2019)  

China offers Africa billions, 'no strings attached'

Beijing has promised to invest tens of billions in infrastructure projects across Africa. Both Chinese and African leaders have rejected claims that Beijing is trying to build a "new colonialism." (03.09.2018)  

China's Belt and Road forum: Does Africa need new funding options?

African leaders attending a Road and Belt forum in China are looking for new funding and to renegotiate existing debts. China already invests widely in African infrastructure. Do the gains outweigh the risks for Africa? (26.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

China defends development work in Africa  

Related content

Satellit Französisch Guinea Meteosat MSG 1

Africa reaches for the stars 02.04.2019

Africa's space race is accelerating as more countries on the continent launch satellites. This is bringing faster internet, better weather forecasting and improved disaster management to the continent.

John Bolton

US, China plus Russia in Africa: Will it mean a 'best deal' for Africans? 14.12.2018

The US has a new strategy for Africa to counter China and Russia. Rather than roll their eyes at the new scramble for the continent, Africans should see it as a chance to get the best deal for themselves, analysts say.

Advertisement