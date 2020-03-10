Vladimir Putin opens door to stay on as Russia's president

As Russia prepares for a sweeping constitutional reform, President Vladimir Putin hinted at running for president once again while addressing lawmakers on Tuesday.

Commenting on the proposal to "remove limits for any person, any citizen, including the current president, and allow for taking part in the election in future" the 67-year-old strongman said such a move would be "possible in principle."

In order for this to happen, Russia's citizens would need to support the constitutional changes, and the country's Constitutional Court would need to rule that resetting term limits would not be against Russia's constitution.

He also indicated he would serve out his current term, which is set to expire in 2024.

"Together, regardless of all other matters, we have managed to do a lot to make the country stronger," he said. "I'm convinced that we will do much more good together — in any case until 2024, and then we will see."

Support form woman cosmonaut

The idea of resetting term limits was voiced by the pro-Putin United Russia deputy Valentina Tereshkova, a former cosmonaut and the first woman in space, during the same session on Monday.

Addressing other Duma lawmakers, she asked "why should we spin our wheels and philosophize, why should we create some artificial constructions?"

The current president should be given a legal option of running for the same office again "if the situation requires it, and most importantly, if the people want it," said the ruling party deputy.

Following Putin's Duma speech, other United Russia lawmakers supported Tereshkova's proposal.

DW correspondent in Moscow, Emily Sherwin, reports that opposition figures are preparing a rally against the "reset" of Putin's presidential terms.

The chamber is expected to approve the constitutional reform bill in the second of three readings on Tuesday.

The bill is very likely to pass through the Putin-dominated legislature, with the referendum on the constitutional changes expected in April.

dj/ng (dpa, Interfax)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.