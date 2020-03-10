 Vladimir Putin opens door to stay on as Russia′s president | News | DW | 10.03.2020

News

Vladimir Putin opens door to stay on as Russia's president

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said it would be possible for him to run for president again if Russia's Constitutional Court approved such a constitutional amendment. The Kremlin chief has ruled Russia since 2000.

Putin in Duma (Reuters/E. Novozhenina)

As Russia prepares for a sweeping constitutional reform, President Vladimir Putin hinted at running for president once again while addressing lawmakers on Tuesday.

Commenting on the proposal to "remove limits for any person, any citizen, including the current president, and allow for taking part in the election in future" the 67-year-old strongman said such a move would be "possible in principle."

In order for this to happen, Russia's citizens would need to support the constitutional changes, and the country's Constitutional Court would need to rule that resetting term limits would not be against Russia's constitution.

He also hinted he would serve out his current term, which is set to expire in 2024.

More to come...

