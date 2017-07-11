 Vladimir Putin hosts Alexander Lukashenko amid wave of criticism from the West | News | DW | 29.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Vladimir Putin hosts Alexander Lukashenko amid wave of criticism from the West

The two leaders, at odds with the West over recent political maneuvers, have enjoyed a boat trip near Sochi. Last week, a plane was forced to land in Minsk to arrest a blogger critical of the Lukashenko regime.

Putin and Lukashenko

Putin met with Lukashenko for a second day of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin took Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko for a boat trip on Saturday as the pair met for a second day of talks amid outcry over Minsk's decision to force a plane to land last week, and arrest a dissident blogger.

"Yesterday was the day of official talks and today it's informal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters about the meetings in Sochi, a city on the Black Sea.

Putin and Lukashenko on a boat

Saturday's discussions were more 'informal' and Lukashenko's son, Kolya, joined the two leaders for breakfast

Putin and Lukashenko took advantage of "the fine weather" and went "on a boat trip," the spokesman continued.

Saturday's talks had centered on economic cooperation and the coronavirus pandemic, according to Peskov.

Watch video 00:28

Maas: Lukashenko's actions had 'terrorist character'

Common ground

Putin was keen to show his longstanding ally support over the latest standoff with the West. 

Last Sunday, Minsk forced a Ryanair plane, which was en route to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital, where authorities arrested Raman Pratasevich, a blogger critical of Lukashenko's government, and his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The West has since decried the decision to force the jet to land. 

The United States on Friday announced punitive measures targeting the regime while Brussels urged EU-based carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace.

Putin and Lukashenko did not shy away from the events of last Sunday.

"Lukashenko provided his counterpart detailed information about what happened on board the Ryanair aircraft," Peskov confirmed.

The Kremlin was "not indifferent to the fate" of the detained blogger's girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a Russian national, the spokesman added.

Watch video 02:17

EU aims sanctions at Belarus economy

Financial help

Meanwhile, it was confirmed Russia will move ahead with a second installment of a $1.5 billion (€1.23 billion) loan to Belarus.

Moscow gave Minsk the first $500 million last October, aimed at stabilizing its neighbor, with the second tranche set to be received before the end of June, both the RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

Watch video 02:39

Belarus leader turns to Russia as West imposes sanctions

js/sri (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

US tells Russia it will not rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

Moscow has said Washington's refusal to rejoin the surveillance transparency pact is a "blow to the European security system." There had been hopes the Biden administration would reverse the withdrawal.  

Belarus: Opposition calls for a day of solidarity on anniversary of major arrest

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's husband was arrested one year ago, now she has called for a global day of solidarity. She also highlighted the plight of detained blogger Raman Pratasevich.  

Belarus stripped of European Track Cycling Championships

Belarus will no longer host the European Track Cycling Championships following the forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk. The organizers of the competition are under pressure to find an alternative host.  

Advertisement