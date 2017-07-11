Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny plans return to Russia

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he would fly back to Russia on Sunday. He made the announcement from Germany, where he has been convalescing after being poisoned.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top critics, Navalny was transported to Germany in August after collapsing on a plane. Germany and other Western nations claim there had been an attempt on his life using the Novichok nerve agent.

"I survived. And now Putin, who gave the order for my murder, is ... telling his servants to do everything so that I do not return," Navalny wrote in an Instagram post.

Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident.

Earlier this week, Russian prison authorities asked a Moscow court to order Navalny to be put behind bars for violating a suspended sentence.

