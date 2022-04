Vive la France!

Pyrenees

In the south-west of France, the Pyrenees form the border to Spain. The oversized racing bikes on the Col d'Aubisque (1,709 meters/5,607 ft.) pay homage to the fact that since 1951 this steep mountain pass has been part of the Tour de France cycle race. Those who manage to bike up here are really fit. Hikers can enjoy this mountain range from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic on the GR10 trail.