Vitalie Calugareanu
Writer and reporter, predominantly for DW's Romanian Service
Vitalie Calugareanu's main focus as a journalist is on geopolitics, security, the rule of law, and the fight against propaganda and corruption.
Vitalie has been a journalist in the Republic of Moldova for 26 years and a DW correspondent in Moldova since 2004.
He is particularly interested in the country's separatist conflicts, which Russia provokes and supports militarily, financially and with propaganda.
Vitalie was awarded the Global Shining Light Award for investigative journalism in Geneva in 2010.