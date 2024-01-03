  1. Skip to content
Writer and reporter, predominantly for DW's Romanian Service

Vitalie Calugareanu's main focus as a journalist is on geopolitics, security, the rule of law, and the fight against propaganda and corruption.

Vitalie has been a journalist in the Republic of Moldova for 26 years and a DW correspondent in Moldova since 2004.

He is particularly interested in the country's separatist conflicts, which Russia provokes and supports militarily, financially and with propaganda.

Vitalie was awarded the Global Shining Light Award for investigative journalism in Geneva in 2010.

A statue of Lenin on a pedestal outside the building of the Supreme Soviet in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria

Transnistria: Will Russia's next war be in Moldova?

Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria has asked Moscow for protection. Is Russia's next war imminent?
PoliticsMarch 1, 2024
A member of an electoral commission empties ballot papers out of a transparent ballot box onto a table. Some ballots are folded; others are not, Chisinau, Moldova, October 20, 2024

Moldovan Police explain how Russia meddled in recent polls

Moldovan Police explain how Russia meddled in recent polls

Moldovan Police have outlined how votes were bought with Russian support in the run-up to the country's recent votes.
PoliticsOctober 30, 2024
Two hands are seen holding a tool over a ballot box in Moldova

Moldova holds elections amid suspected Russian meddling

Moldova holds elections amid suspected Russian meddling

Authorities have accused Russia of using its influence and propaganda to manipulate the outcome of the vote.
PoliticsNovember 4, 2023
A large 5-story building showing the Modlovan and European Union flag

Moldova cuts Russian Embassy staff after spying allegations

Moldova cuts Russian Embassy staff after spying allegations

Moldova has ordered dozens of Russian Embassy staff to leave the country in response to "numerous unfriendly actions."
PoliticsJuly 28, 2023
The flags of the EU, Moldova, and Ukraine

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

The EU Parliament has endorsed expedited candidacy negotiations for Moldova as pro-Russian groups seek to hinder talks.
PoliticsApril 22, 2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia steps up threats against Republic of Moldova

Russia steps up threats against Republic of Moldova

Russia's foreign minister has warned that Moldova could meet the same fate as Ukraine.
PoliticsFebruary 4, 2023
Tank on a street in Transnistria, April 2019

Will the war in Ukraine spell the end of Transnistria?

Will the war in Ukraine spell the end of Transnistria?

Russia's war on Ukraine could inadvertently end the Transnistria conflict in neighboring Moldova.
PoliticsJanuary 12, 2023
