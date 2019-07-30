Vitali Klitschko fights to keep power in Kyiv

As a former boxing world heavyweight champion, Vitali Klitschko knows how to roll with the punches and stand up to powerful adversaries. But politics is a wholly different game.

Klitschko, who currently serves as Kyiv mayor, has come under attack from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his team ever since Zelenskiy's party took the absolute majority in July's parliamentary elections. Now, President Zelenskiy has called on the government to remove Klitschko as the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, an influential and lucrative position Klitschko has held alongside the Kyiv mayorship. And Klitschko is increasingly under pressure from the judiciary, too.

Waning popularity

The Ukrainian capital is unique in the sense that while the mayor is directly elected, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration is appointed by the president in consultation with the government. But at the same time it is a legal requirement that an elected official should preside over the administration — namely, the mayor. President Zelenskiy now wants to put an end to this overlap. And his aides have announced a new law that will keep both jobs separate. This would mirror the actions of former President Viktor Yanukovych, who before fleeing to Russia dethroned the Kyiv mayor and installed one of his allies.

Zelenskiy (r.) wants to remove Klitschko as head of the Kyiv City State Administration

The Ukrainian capital has a population of 3 million people and is the largest and wealthiest city in the country. Its construction sector has proven extremely lucrative. And Kyiv is the political epicenter of Ukraine, as the 2014 Euromaidan street protests made clear once more.

The subsequent regime change allowed Klitschko to become mayor. He won the snap mayoral elections in May 2014, and one year later secured a second term until 2020. Klitschko supported the pro-Western Euromaidan movement and was thought to have a good chance of becoming Ukraine's president at 2014 elections. However, he pulled out, saying he would instead back Petro Poroshenko, who later won. Klitschko's record as Kyiv mayor, meanwhile, has been mediocre and he is no longer as popular as he once was.

Read more: Ukrainian society retains spirit of debate despite disinformation and trolling

Klitschko took an active part in pro-Europe demonstrations in 2014

Trading blows with Andriy Bohdan

Andriy Bohdan, the head of Zelenskiy's Presidential Administration, has emerged as Klitschko's toughest adversary. At a press conference in late July, Bohdan claimed he had been approached by a man who had offered him $20 million (€18 million) in annual bribes if Klitschko was allowed to remain the head of the city administration. Bohdan went on to accuse the city administration of corrupt practices connected with bridge construction projects and said he wanted investigators to get on the case. There is anyway already a corruption investigation underway involving city properties, in which Klitschko has had to testify as a witness.

Bohdan has initiated a corruption investigation against Klitschko

The former boxer has gone on the counteroffensive, publishing a video message addressed to President Zelenskiy in which he accuses Bohdan of spreading lies. Klitschko has also rejected all allegations in an interview with DW, labeling the actions taken against him as "unconstitutional." He said the campaign against him was the result of a "power struggle over who will control the capital."

Klitschko has called on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to assess Bohdan's allegations of corruption. He also took aim at Zelenskiy's aides, saying that someone "called me on an internal phone line and suggested I coordinate my actions with Mr. Tkachenko." Oleksandr Tkachenko is the former long-term CEO of 1+1 Media Group. He used to work with Zelenskiy when the president was still a television comic and was elected to parliament as a member of Zelenskiy's Servant of the People Party. Mr. Tkachenko is reportedly keen on succeeding Klitschko as the head of the Kyiv city administration.

Read more:The evolution of Russia’s informational warfare in Ukraine: an interview with Olga Yurkova of Stopfake

Snap mayoral elections

Klitschko distanced himself from his former ally Poroshenko after he lost the presidential elections in April this year. The boxer-turned-political-heavyweight is now apparently seeking foreign backers to stay in power. At the time when his conflict with Bohdan had reached its height, Klitschko flew to the US to meet former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who today is one of US President Donald Trump's personal lawyers. Afterward, he shared a picture of himself with Giuliani on Facebook, calling him an "old friend." Klitschko has said the two discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. Apparently, Klitschko has sought to win over Giuliani as an ally ahead of Zelenskiy's planned meeting with Trump.

"There's a rule I perhaps know better than any else: There's no victory without a fight. I will fight," says Klitschko. He has also announced he will "call on the courts and international community, because the autonomous municipal administration is under threat."

The odds of his success, however, are slim. Once Zelenskiy's Servant of the People Party forms Ukraine's new government in several weeks' time, Klitschko could be sacked as the head of the Kyiv city administration. And the new law separating the two jobs will probably be passed, too. Klitschko has said he will aim for snap mayoral elections should this happen.

Sports stars who moved into politics Imran Kahn – Pakistan's new prime minister? Imran Kahn's Tehreek-e-Insaf party has won the most seats in Pakistan's general election. As a cricketer Kahn did it all. An "all-rounder," he claimed more than 350 test wickets with the ball and averaged almost 40 runs with the bat. Among his numerous achievements was captaining Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup title.

Sports stars who moved into politics George Weah — President of Liberia George Weah, representing the Coalition for Democratic Change, won more than 60 percent of the vote in the runoff of the 2017 Liberan presidential election against the incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai. As a footballer, he played for AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. In 1995 he was named the FIFA World Player of the Year.

Sports stars who moved into politics Vitali Klitschko — mayor of Kyiv Like his brother Wladimir, Vitali Klitschko fought in the ring into his 40s, but Vitali had already begun a political career while still dominating heavyweight boxing. He first fought to be mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv in 2006, but only won the job in 2014 after Ukraine's "Maidan" revolution. His fairly fluent German comes in handy when Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (r.) visits.

Sports stars who moved into politics Manny Pacquiao — Duterte's successor? Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao has become a staunch supporter of hardline Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte since hanging up his gloves. Duterte has said more than once that he expects the former champ, now a senator, to succeed him as president. Pacquiao has stood up for some of Duterte's more contentious policies, like his war on drugs, mentioning his own drug addiction as a youth.

Sports stars who moved into politics Romario — '94 World Cup winner, Rio senator Romario de Souza Faria wore the number 11 and partnered Bebeto up front when Brazil won the 1994 World Cup. Only Pele and Ronaldo have scored more for the Selecao. Now he's a sitting senator for Rio de Janeiro, representing the Socialist party of former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff.

Sports stars who moved into politics Judy Martz — speed skater and Montana governor Judy Martz has often been first among Montana women. In 1964, competing in the 1,500-meter speed skating, she became one of the first two women from the state to go to the Olympics. In January 2001, she became the state's first female governor. At least for now, she remains Montana's only one. Republican Martz served one term, until 2005, and didn't run for a second.

Sports stars who moved into politics Ken Dryden — Montreal Canadiens, Liberal Party MP Montreal Canadiens goaltender and NHL Hall of Famer Ken Dryden — so tall they called him the "four-story goalie" — won the Stanley Cup in his 1971 debut season. He went on to win five more that decade. By 2004, though, Dryden was drafted as a "star candidate" for the Liberal Party of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He held a seat for seven years, and later even sought the party leadership.

Sports stars who moved into politics Arnold Schwarzenegger — to California via Hollywood Most know him either as The Terminator or as former governor of California, but it all began for Arnold Schwarzenegger as a pro bodybuilder. Aged 23, he became the youngest ever "Mr. Olympia." California's 38th Governor was first elected in 2003 in a special recall election, and was then elected to a second, full term in 2006. He later returned to acting and a Terminator reboot — "I'll be back."

Sports stars who moved into politics Bill Bradley — New York Knick, New Jersey senator NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is that rarest of things: a New York Knick with a championship ring to his name. He was part of the 1970 and '73 chamionship teams, the only NBA titles the Knicks have ever won. But he also majored in history at Princeton and grew up a political animal. As a Democrat, he served almost two decades as a New Jersey Senator, even seeking the 2000 presidential nomination.

Sports stars who moved into politics Sebastian Coe — gold in the 80s, organizer in 2012 Enlisting Sebastian Coe was quite a coup for Britain's Conservatives under Margaret Thatcher. Winner of the 1,500-meter gold in 1980 and 1984, Coe was an MP by 1992. But he lost his seat in the next election. He was made a Lord, a permanent member of Britain's upper house, in 2000. But he's best known for his work as an ambassador for London's 2012 Olympics, and as current president of the IAAF.

Sports stars who moved into politics Gustav-Adolf Schur — DDR cyclist and socialist An A-list celebrity in the former East Germany, Gustav-Adolf "Täve" Schur was snapped up by the party apparatus early on. Aged just 27 he was already a member of the East German parliament, serving in it from 1958 until its abolition in 1990. After reunification, he served a term in the federal parliament for a socialist party. Some said he shouldn't have got a spot in cycling's hall of fame.

Sports stars who moved into politics Gerald Ford — Also a college footballer Most remember the 38th President of the United States as the vice president thrown into the breach by Richard Nixon's resignation. But Gerald R. Ford was also an important water carrier for the University of Michigan's college football team in the 1932-34 seasons. In the first two of those, the "Wolverines" went undefeated.

Sports stars who moved into politics Ayrton Senna — Brazil's missed opportunity? Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians lined the streets to bid farewell in 1994, after treble F1 champion Ayrton Senna was killed at the San Marino Grand Prix. An aggressive bully on the track, Senna was a different person out of the cockpit: fiercely religious, philanthropic and visibly pained by the plight of Brazil's poorest. Many in the F1 paddock were convinced he'd go into politics one day. Author: Mark Hallam



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.