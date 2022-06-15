 Visiting EU leaders back Ukraine′s EU membership application: DW′s Emmanuelle Chaze | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 16.06.2022

DW News

Visiting EU leaders back Ukraine's EU membership application: DW's Emmanuelle Chaze

flags of Germany and Ukraine painted on cracked wall

Scholz in Ukraine: Why is his visit important? 15.06.2022

Russia says it destroyed tanks supplied by eastern European countries in Kyiv strikes.

Explosions rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv 05.06.2022

25.05.2022 Eine Frau reinigt am Mittwoch in Butscha bei Kiew ein Fenster ihres durch Granatenbeschuss zerstörten Hauses. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Rebuilding Bucha: What's left to come back to? 09.06.2022

Youths pass a destroyed Russian tank displayed on a street, amid Russia's invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su

100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine 03.06.2022

Support for Ukrainian EU membership from its three biggest economies very significant, says DW's Rebecca Ritter.

EU leaders' visit brings "message of European solidarity" 16.06.2022

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, visit Irpin Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Scholz, Macron, Draghi in first visit to Kyiv 16.06.2022

08.06.2022 Während schwerer Kämpfe an der Front in Sjewjerodonezk in der Region Luhansk liegen ausgebrannte Autowracks am Rand eines Wegs. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 16.06.2022

This week Derrick looks at whether vaccines stop transmission of the coronavirus.

Ask Derrick: Vaccines and virus transmission 16.06.2022

From left, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a conference at the Mariyinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Scholz, European leaders in Kyiv back Ukraine's application for EU candidate status 16.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, decried Russia's attacks during their joint trip to Ukraine.

08.04.2022*ÜÜEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen departs Poland for Kyiv in Przemysl, Poland, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine: Why do world leaders take the night train to Kyiv? 16.06.2022

The German chancellor arrived in the Ukrainian capital by rail on Thursday morning, alongside the French president and Italian premier. Such a trip is a security headache but there are few alternatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz next to French president Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) ahead of a meeting in Kyiv on June 16, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine: German Chancellor Scholz visits Kyiv — live updates 16.06.2022

Along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi, Scholz is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started. The trio met Ukraine's president and visited a war-damaged Kyiv suburb. DW has the latest.

Residents return to a destroyed Bucha Teaser: People are gradually returning to Bucha after Russian troops withdrew. The city shows visible signs of war: many buildings are destroyed, people rely on donations for food, and water and electricity are still lacking. But residents are determined to stay and rebuild their lives. Short-teaser: People are returning to Bucha after Russian troops left. Tags: Bucha, return, Ukraine war, occupation, Russia, withdraw, fighting, rebuilding, Mykhaliyna Skoryk

Opinion: Ukraine's geographical tough luck 10.06.2022

Author Julia Stachiwska was forced to flee her home in Bucha. Although she could now return, she would not find safety there, as she writes for DW.