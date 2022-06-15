Visiting EU leaders back Ukraine's EU membership application: DW's Emmanuelle Chaze

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, decried Russia's attacks during their joint trip to Ukraine.
The German chancellor arrived in the Ukrainian capital by rail on Thursday morning, alongside the French president and Italian premier. Such a trip is a security headache but there are few alternatives.
Along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi, Scholz is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started. The trio met Ukraine's president and visited a war-damaged Kyiv suburb. DW has the latest.
Author Julia Stachiwska was forced to flee her home in Bucha. Although she could now return, she would not find safety there, as she writes for DW.
