Visiting Chernobyl more powerful than Instagram hype

Soon after the critically acclaimed HBO and Sky miniseries Chernobyl ended, controversy erupted over Instagram selfies taken at the actual disaster site. It seems that clicking the heart, sharing and/or shaming has suddenly become more important than remembering the nuclear catastrophe that took place in Ukraine on April 26, 1986. This rings alarm bells for me, and not just generally because of social media-spurred overtourism, but because I myself actually visited Chernobyl not too long ago, before the hype, to explore the legacy of the disaster.

In Pripyat's school, thousands of textbooks that children used have covered the hallways for decades

Chernobyl's official tours

Chernobyl, like other nuclear reactors, is not located in or near a major city. The closest town is neighboring Pripyat, built in 1970 in conjunction with the reactor. In the weeks following the explosion at the nuclear power plant, an estimated 116,000 people living in Pripyat and within a 30-kilometer (19 mile) radius of the site were evacuated. Two people were killed by the initial blast and 28 others, mostly plant workers and first responders, died in the ensuing weeks from burns and radiation exposure. Death toll estimates vary widely, with the World Health Organization putting disease-related deaths over the long term at at least 4,000. Millions more were affected.

To this day, only plant workers, government officials or approved tour groups can go within the 30-kilometer Exclusion Zone, the area where radioactive fallout was thought to be highest. These tours have been in operation since 2011, when authorities deemed it safe to visit.

When I heard last week about the controversy over the social media photos at Chernobyl, I decided to call Sergiy Ivanchuk, the founder of SoloEast Tours, a Chernobyl-approved tour group. He told me he was aware of photography at times on his company's tours. However, he said that most people who go on his tours respect the magnitude of what happened at the site — and he and his crew make certain that tourists keep that at the forefront of their minds.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Remembering those lost Thirty-one people died from acute radiation sickness in the three months after the explosion and fire at the Chernobyl plant, then part of Soviet Ukraine. Many more died subsequently as fire and rescue workers had little awareness of the dangers of radiation exposure. Over 90,000 workers built the sarcophagus to contain the damaged reactor number four (above) just six months after the accident.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Lucky survivor Sergei Novikov was one of the fortunate ones. In 1986 he spent five months as part of a security team in Pripyat, just three kilometers from Chernobyl's reactor four. While in the so-called Exclusion Zone, Novikov experienced a near-death experience, possibly linked to radiation hot spots. He was hospitalized for over a year and told he only had a few months to live. The doctors got it wrong.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Counting the days Novikov's wife, Raisa, kept a calendar while her husband was working in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. She crossed off the days with a yellow pen and marked in blue days on which one of his letters reached her. Also known as "liquidators," civil and military personnel were drafted to deal with the disaster's consequences. Between 600,000 and 800,000 played a role in the clean-up operation.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Chernobyl icon The Chernobyl Savior Icon depicts Jesus Christ in heaven alongside the mother of God and the Archangel Michael. Below is the barren landscape caused by the Chernobyl disaster as well as those who died from radiation. Jesus blesses white-robed figures who include workers, medical staff and military personnel who sacrificed their lives to contain the explosion's fallout and evacuate the population.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Liquidators left alone Nail Mardagalimov is head of the Kramatorsk Association for the Remembrance of Chernobyl and was one of a thousand men sent from the town to the Exclusion Zone as liquidators. The survivors have been fighting for decades for compensation and the right to a pension. "We gave all our strength and health for the sake of saving the country. Now we are on our own," he told DW.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Under the open sky A doll lies on the ground at the kindergarten in Kopachi. The village was abandoned after the disaster and remains heavily contaminated by radiation equivalent to 20 times that of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Last of the returnees The biggest village in the Exclusion Zone was Zalysia, population 3,500. The residents were evacuated in 1986 and 1987. Some found integration in urban Soviet society difficult, and around 1,000 so-called "self-settlers" returned to the zone. The last Zalysia "self-settler," Rosalia, died in December in her mid-80s in the house (above) where she had grown up and lived before the evacuation.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Ghost town Three kilometers from the plant, Pripyat was built as a utopian city for the Soviet elite. People came from Moscow, Leningrad and Kyiv, drawn by the high standard of living. The Chernobyl facility can be seen at the far right. A syndicate of Western companies is constructing a mobile sarcophagus that will cover reactor four and the ageing sarcophagus. It is due to be completed in 2017.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Back to nature This sports center was one of numerous facilities that contributed to the high quality of life in Pripyat. Renowned Soviet athletes often visited the city.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy School Number 3 One-third of Pripyat's population was under 18, around 17,000 people. The city had 15 primary schools, five secondary schools and a technical college.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy Looters at work Hundreds of gas masks are scattered across the floor in Pripyat School Number 3. They were taken out of storage rooms by plunderers harvesting the small amounts of silver in the filters. The masks were an indispensable part of Soviet civil defense classes, where schoolchildren were trained for emergencies such as atomic, biological and chemical attacks.

Chernobyl 30 years on, a Soviet legacy A Soviet memorial Pripyat doesn't feel like it belongs to Ukraine, says tour guide Vita Polyakova. "This is a memorial of the Soviet Union and the mistakes that one can draw from the Soviet mode of living." Author: Filip Warwick, Ukraine



Visiting the site of a nuclear tragedy

I can confirm his statement, having taken a day tour with SoloEast around two-and-a-half years ago on a cold January morning. While the HBO series had yet to start filming, Twitter, Instagram and the like were just as popular then as they are today, and posting curated and filtered shots of travel destinations was a common phenomenon.

Getting into the 30 km exclusion zone is a challenge in itself: After heavy traffic, all visitors are subjected to extensive security checks

On my tour, the guides showed movies and documentaries as we drove the roughly 134 km (83 miles) from Kyiv to the Exclusion Zone, a drive of around two hours.

As we approached the Exclusion Zone, we had to get our passports out and go through airport-like security. Everything on our passports had to match exactly what we gave security. Rules were laid out: We were not to touch anything, not to move anything, and not to take anything with us when we got inside. The Geiger counter that accompanied us inside the Exclusion Zone reminded us why. At times it would shout and scream like a wild animal, warning us to get back.

Going through the workers' town of Pripyat, just a quick jog away from the plant, was like walking through a life-sized time capsule. The textbooks in the school were from the 1980s. The newspaper was dated just a few days before the disaster. The playground equipment, the Ferris wheel, the bumper cars, all popular pastimes in Pripyat, had been left to rot for the past three decades. Considering the temperature was just over minus 20 C (minus 4 F) for much of the day, it really felt frozen in time.

The Ferris wheel in Pripyat has laid dormant for decades

The TV miniseries gives the impression that at the time of the disaster, no one knew what to do about radiation. But today, the people surrounding Chernobyl definitely know what to do. In order to be allowed to leave, we had to pass through two radiation detectors, one at an inner checkpoint 10 km away from the reactor and one on the Exclusion Zone's outer border — and this, even though you nowadays generally receive more radiation on a trans-Atlantic flight than a day in Chernobyl. They wanted to make certain we didn't take anything with us.

A radar system set up near Chernobyl nuclear plant was used to detect missiles thousands of miles away

TV tourism meets social media

Chernobyl is still a difficult place to get to physically and legally, which keeps it relatively safe from the threat of overtourism. But the lure of social media shots taken in recognizable locations and affordable travel costs have left other locations used for TV and movie filming swamped by tourists. Dubrovnik, Croatia is one such example, thanks to Game of Thrones, Star Wars and the panned 2018 remake of Robin Hood. The same can be said for Maya beach in Thailand, where The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, took place. That beach, due to all of the damage that tourists have caused, will be closed until 2021 for repairs.

Suddenly, the attraction of a site lies in its being a place where certain iconic scenes were filmed and not in its being a place of beauty — or of tragic importance.

Soviet propaganda can still be found, such as the Soviet Uncle Sam

Various tourism agencies recently claimed that requests to visit Chernobyl jumped between 30%-40% after the premiere of the HBO and Sky co-produced miniseries, Reuters news agency reported. Ivanchuk's SoloEast was one of the tours that registered this bump. But in our recent conversation, he said there had been no major increase in tourism to Chernobyl following the miniseries, yet he anticipated an uptick in the near future.

"In 2016 we had 7,500 (Chernobyl visitors) and last year, 2018, we had 11,450. I'm pretty sure the miniseries will add quite a bit on top of that. Of course people didn't rush into the Zone next day after the release, but I see steady growing interest and spike in the booking for the next few months," said Ivanchuk.

It seems the legacy of Chernobyl, the site of a historically significant catastrophe that claimed many victims and changed views on nuclear power, lives on beyond social media.