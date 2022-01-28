Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Check-in-viewer Radhakrishna Pillai has sent us images of Jatayu Nature Park in India's Kerala state and the world's largest bird sculpture.
To commemorate India's 75th Independence Day, DW's Seerat Chabba unpicks common stereotypes and tropes that she's come across in conversations and pop culture.
Tourism in Poland has slumped by 60%. Many tourists are turning their backs on destinations in Central and Eastern Europe because of the war on Ukraine. Not Lukas Stege. He travels to Gdansk. Poland: A good time to go!
Tourism made up almost a third of Czech GDP before the pandemic and guests have finally started to return to the country's historic capital. But war in Ukraine and COVID-19 mean things are not back to normal quite yet.
The pandemic remains ongoing; there's a war in Europe, and inflation is soaring. In such challenging times, many people are longing for a vacation. But taking off on holiday isn't as easy as it used to be.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version