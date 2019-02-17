 Visegrad leaders meet Netanyahu in Israel without Poland | News | DW | 19.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Visegrad leaders meet Netanyahu in Israel without Poland

The leaders of three central European countries were supposed to have met Israel's prime minister in a joint meeting. That summit collapsed after Poland withdrew in response to a "racist" remark by an Israeli official.

Viktor Orban and Benjamin Netanjahu in Jerusalem (Reuters/A. Schalit)

The leaders of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia met separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, a day after Poland pulled of a joint summit in response to an anti-Semitism row with the Israeli government.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he hoped that Poland and Israel could resolve their differences. "It's always better together with them than without them," he said, referring to Poland.

Netanyahu did not speak about the rift with Warsaw in his remarks to the press.

Poland demands apology

In Warsaw, Poland's deputy foreign minister demanded Israel apologize for comments by acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Watch video 04:45
Now live
04:45 mins.

Anti-Semitism on the rise in Poland

Katz told Israeli television over the weekend that Poles "suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk," a comment that was quoting former Israeli PM Yitzhak Shamir.

In response, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki canceled Poland's participation in the joint summit of the four central European countries, known collectively as the Visegrad group, and Israel.

The remaining three Visgrad countries then agreed to drop the meeting in favor of one-to-one meetings with Israel instead.

Holocaust dispute

Katz's comment came amid Polish anger toward Netanyahu, who days earlier said that "Poles cooperated with the Nazis" during the Holocaust. Netanyahu said he had been misquoted, but Poland said the claim was insufficient.

Watch video 03:31
Now live
03:31 mins.

Could new Polish law criminalize discussion of Holocaust?

Poland's right-wing government denies the country collaborated with Nazi Germany. Amid strong criticism from Israel, Warsaw passed a controversial law last year that prohibits anyone from linking the Polish nation or Polish people as a whole to the Holocaust.

Netanyahu could find it difficult to issue an apology for Katz's remark ahead of a crucial election on April 9.

Opponents have criticized the four-time prime minister for cozying up to central European governments with a record of speaking about the Holocaust in their country's favor.

amp/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Visegrad Group cancels Israel summit after Poland row

Israel's acting foreign minister said Poles had "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk." Poland's prime minister slammed the comments as "unacceptable" and "racist." (18.02.2019)  

Polish premier pulls out of Visegrad Israel summit after Nazi comments

Poland has threatened to pull out of the Visegrad Group summit in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested "Poles cooperated with the Nazis." The four-state group is a key element in Israel's diplomacy. (17.02.2019)  

Holocaust law: Poland, Israel reconcile in German media

With relations frayed over a controversial Polish law regarding the Holocaust, Poland and Israel wanted to show ties are solid. But why did they choose to do it in German? (04.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Anti-Semitism on the rise in Poland  

Could new Polish law criminalize discussion of Holocaust?  

Related content

Polen Warschau Mateusz Morawiecki und Benjamin Netanjahu

Polish premier pulls out of Visegrad Israel summit after Nazi comments 17.02.2019

Poland has threatened to pull out of the Visegrad Group summit in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested "Poles cooperated with the Nazis." The four-state group is a key element in Israel's diplomacy.

Flaggen Israel Polen

Visegrad Group cancels Israel summit after Poland row 18.02.2019

Israel's acting foreign minister said Poles had "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk." Poland's prime minister slammed the comments as "unacceptable" and "racist."

Polen Warschau - Nahostgipfel: The ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East

US pressures Europe on Iran at summit in Poland 14.02.2019

In a hard-hitting speech, the US vice president has singled out Germany, France and the UK for circumventing sanctions. He called it "an ill-advised step," urging the EU to reverse policy and withdraw from the Iran deal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 