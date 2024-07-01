Virtually unopposed Bangladesh PM wins election

PoliticsBangladeshVirtually unopposed Bangladesh PM wins electionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsBangladeshDmitry Ponyavin01/07/2024January 7, 2024Bangladesh's election commission says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has won more than half the seats in the country's legislature. The poll, however, was boycotted by the main opposition, drew low turnout and was marred by violence. https://p.dw.com/p/4axJDAdvertisement