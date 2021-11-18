 Virtual communication: Staying connected when working from home | Training | DW | 18.11.2021

Training

Virtual communication: Staying connected when working from home

With short online sessions, we show you how to keep in touch with customers, colleagues and other contacts – even from a distance.

Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas, SPD, nimmt Teil an einer Videokonferenz

With the ongoing Corona pandemic, virtual communication has taken the lead. Online video conferencing has replaced face-to-face meetings and video conversations have replaced casual discussions with colleagues.

Given the crisis, it's now even more important to communicate in a way that everyone can understand.

How to communicate clearly, transparently and comprehensibly is a skill that can be learned. And while online meetings need to be prepared as much as offline meetings do, they also follow additional rules. In short online sessions, we introduce you to these rules and show you how to virtually "connect" with customers, colleagues, and contacts.

 

Dates:

Please contact us for individual online coaching sessions

Price:

250 euros per hour

 

Please ask us about special rates for members of the German Federation of Journalists (DJV), the Ver.di trade union, and the Federal Association of German Press Officers (Bundesverband der Kommunikatoren e.V. (BdKom)). We accept education vouchers (Bildungschecks).

 

Information and registration:

+49 228 429 3505

dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Daniela Wiesler Leiterin Medientraining DW Akademie

Daniela Wiesler-Schnalke

Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

References

DW Akademie is Germany's leading provider of international media training. Our clients include UN organizations, foundations, universities, government ministries, institutes and companies here in Germany and abroad.  