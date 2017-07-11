Virginia Giuffre: Jeffrey Epstein deal with victim unsealed

Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent accuser of the late Jeffrey Epstein received a $500,000 (€443,000) settlement from him as part of an agreement that precluded her from suing "any other person or entity who could be named as a defendant."

Details of the deal were made public in New York on Monday.

The 2009 settlement has resurfaced as Virginia Giuffre, 38, has sued Britain's Prince Andrew.

Who is Virginia Giuffre?

Giuffre says she was trafficked by Epstein and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, to the couple's wealthy and powerful friends when she was just 17 years old.

Watch video 02:03 Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking

A US court must now decide if the terms of the settlement prohibit Giuffre from proceeding with her lawsuit against Prince Andrew who she said forced her to have sex.

Giuffre alleges that she had sex with Prince Andrew at Maxwell's London residence.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and is seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit. There is a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

What happens next?

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan will decide whether Giufrre's suit can go forward.

Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages from Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew asserts Giuffre is after a "payday." He does not face any criminal charges. His lawyers have attacked her efforts on the grounds that she has lived in Australia for the better part of the last 20 years and is not a resident of the US state of Colorado, where her mother lives and Giuffre claims residency.

He argues Epstein's previously confidential settlement with Giuffre protects him from liability.

In a widely criticized interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Prince Andrew claimed to have "no recollection" of meeting Giuffre and said of her claims that he forced her to have intercourse that "it did not happen."

The interview was so devastating for the prince that he was asked to step back from his duties as a member of the royal household afterwards. Prince Andrew is Queen Elizabeth II's second son.

Epstein killed himself at the age of 66 in 2019 while in federal detention awaiting trial in New York City.

