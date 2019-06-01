Virginia Beach mourns mass shooting victims

Some 200 people gathered in the community of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Saturday morning at a vigil mourning the loss of 12 friends and neighbors killed by a gunman — who also died in the shooting — on Friday afternoon at a municipal office building.

Virginia's governor, Ralph Northam, attended the event organized by a local church and told those gathered: "We grieve with you. We are all in this together."

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had been in contact with Northam and local officials.

City Manager Dave Hansen told reporters he had worked with many of the victims for years and that their loss would "leave a void that we will never be able to fill."

The shooter, who authorities said they would only identify once, and never again, "out of respect to the victims in this case and their families," was an engineer who had worked for the city for 15 years.

American carnage

Authorities described him as "disgruntled employee," but would not say if he had faced firing or disciplinary action at the time the shooting took place Friday afternoon.

The shooter, who entered the premises with a security badge, killed 11 city employees on three floors of the building before he was killed by police in a shootout. One police officer was among the four people injured. Authorities said the officer would have been killed if not for his bulletproof vest.

Authorities also said they secured a number of weapons, both onsite and at the suspect's home. They say he used a .45 caliber handgun equipped with a silencer — legal in Virginia, but not in Virginia Beach — in Friday's rampage.

Friday's shooting was the 150th mass shooting — involving four or more victims — in the United States this year. According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, the total number of people killed in those 150 incidents was 165 as of Friday, with well over 500 injured. May 31 was the 151st day of 2019, meaning an average of just more than one person has been killed in US mass shootings every day this year.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Parkland, Florida A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

Deadly mass shootings in the US First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Pulse nightclub, Orlando An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Century 16 Theater, Aurora In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Columbine High School, Littleton The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



