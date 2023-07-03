  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
SocietyGlobal issues

Viral Dreams - An unexpected Coronavirus chronicle

1 hour ago

Seven young members of Generation Z have big plans and dreams - until the coronavirus hits. Suddenly, they find themselves in a world that has transformed completely. They’ll need creativity and resilience to cope.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OTOy

Each of them harbors a long-held dream. Cassandra from South Africa, for example, is looking forward to her time working on a cruise ship -- and ends up in pandemic quarantine, instead. Or Jessica, a 23-year-old single mother from the US, who is politicized by the murder of George Floyd and joins the "Black Lives Matter” movement. The Indian YouTuber Shakir embarks on his dream, setting out on motorbike for an overland journey from India to Europe. When he’s stranded along the way, his trip takes a turbulent turn -- and he becomes a social media and TV star back home. They’re all members of Generation Z - the first generation to grow up with social media. Each of these young people have active social media channels with as many as a million subscribers. These online channels provide a means for them to communicate and express themselves. There, they share everything from news about long-distance relationships to job losses and financial hardship; they post emotional statements on political events alongside thoughtful reflections on the role of social media in their lives. But have they themselves become a product? Video footage shot by the subjects themselves is used to sensitively illuminate how these young people deal with the strange new world they are living in.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black smoke rises above an infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district during Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to depart a UNHCR landing site for refugee arrivals on a bus

What is the state of migrants in sub-Saharan Africa?

What is the state of migrants in sub-Saharan Africa?

Politics7 hours ago02:33 min
More from Africa

Asia

Rohingya kids behind a barbed-wired fence at a camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fußball Champions League | Paris Saint-Germain - FC Bayern München

Bayern Munich expose PSG as Messi departs the stage

Bayern Munich expose PSG as Messi departs the stage

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view shows a bridge and sandbanks of the dried-up Loire River in Montjean-sur-Loire, France

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Wind turbines at sea

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

Politics1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Business7 hours ago02:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage