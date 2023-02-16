  1. Skip to content
SocietyGlobal issues

Viral Dreams - An Unexpected Coronavirus Chronicle

58 minutes ago

Seven young representatives of Generation Z had big plans and dreams - until the coronavirus hit. Suddenly, they find themselves in a completely transformed world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Muyo

 They’ll need creativity and resilience to cope with the situation.

Each of them harbored a long-held dream. Cassandra from South Africa, for example, is looking forward to her time working on a cruise ship -- and ends up in pandemic quarantine, instead. 

Or Jessica, a 23-year-old single mother from the US, is politicized by the murder of George Floyd and joins the "Black Lives Matter” movement.

The Indian YouTuber Shakir fulfils his dream and sets out on a motorbike journey from India to Europe. When he’s stranded along the way, his trip takes a turbulent turn and he becomes a social media and TV star back home.

They’re all members of Generation Z - the first generation to grow up with social media. For these young people, their channels with millions of subscribers are a way for them to communicate and express themselves.

They share everything, from news about long-distance relationships or job losses and financial hardship, to emotional statements on political events and thoughtful reflections on the role of social media in their lives. But have they themselves become a product?
 



