Violence displaces thousands in India's Manipur state

Beenish Javed
19 minutes ago

Some 60,000 people have been forced to flee ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei tribes in northern India's Manipur state. Relief camps have filled with women and children from both tribes who tell harrowing stories of violence and death.

