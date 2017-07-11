Violence breaks out at new Serbia protests

Serbian security forces deployed mounted police and armored transporters as anti-government protesters gathered in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday evening. Tear gas and scuffles were reported in Belgrade and Serbia's second city Novi Sad. Images from the city showed fire in Novi Sad city hall.

Protesters pelted the police with rocks and empty bottles. As the crowd grew in size, riot police pushed the protesters away from the parliament building where the Wednesday rally started. Large groups of riots police were noticeable in the city.

Protesters gathered before the parliament building early on Wednesday evening

The unrest follows a rally prompted by the government's attempt to reimpose quarantine measures as the country faces a rise in coronavirus cases. Protesters briefly managed to breach the parliament building in the hours-long unrest that stretched into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders, including far-right politician Bosko Obradovic and popular actor and politician Sergej Trifunovic, were injured after attempting to join the protests. Some of the participants interviewed by the regional N1 broadcaster said they believed pro-government provocateurs were embedded in the crowd.

Protesters blame the government for the infection spread, pointing to the authorities' decision to lift all pandemic restrictions last month. Vucic had insisted on pushing ahead with the June 21 parliamentary election, which saw the pro-Vucic parties score a resounding victory. Major sporting events, including a tennis tournament and a top-level football game, were also held in front of thousands of fans. Many also accuse the government of fudging official data and downplaying the risk in order to hold the election.

More to come...