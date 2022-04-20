 Vilnius - Tourism instead of threat | DW Travel | DW | 01.07.2022

Travel

Vilnius - Tourism instead of threat

Lithuania's capital Vilnius bravely protests against the war in Ukraine - and has to deal with tourists cancelling.

