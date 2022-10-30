  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A caravan holding a vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin
A caravan holding a vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin has been a permanent fixture of lateImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance
Human RightsGermany

Vigil at Iranian embassy in Berlin targeted, three hurt

18 minutes ago

A caravan that had been outside the embassy in the German capital, with slogans reading "Iranians want democracy" and "Women Life Freedom" emblazoned across banners, was subject to violence that left three hurt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IqvO

Three men were injured in Berlin on Sunday after an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy, according to German police.

Two of those who were hurt in the incident in the capital's Dahlem district needed to go to a hospital for treatment, a Berlin police spokesperson confirmed.

"Three unknown persons attacked participants of a vigil in front of the Iranian embassy in Dahlem during the night," Berlin police tweeted on Sunday afternoon. "Three men were injured and another was said to have been threatened with a gun."

What do we know so far?

German news agency dpa said that a caravan with banners reading "Iranians want democracy" and "Women Life Freedom," a slogan widely used in recent anti-government protests in Iran, was attacked just after 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT).

Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear down banners and flags from the van. Despite calls by the officer to stop what they were doing, the attackers opened the door to the van and attacked those inside, police said.

An investigation is now being conducted by the police state protection department of the Criminal Police Office (LKA) because there may be a political motivation behind the incident.

Iran protests

Protests across Iran have been ongoing in the last six weeks since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

At the time of her death, the Kurdish woman was in the custody of the so-called morality police. She had been arrested for allegedly not wearing a headscarf.

Iran protests: Revolutionary Guard deployed

jsi/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, epd)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez

Iran: Protesters defiant despite crackdown

Iran: Protesters defiant despite crackdown

Demonstrators in Tehran called for Iran's supreme leader to be "toppled." In the southeast, an influential local cleric criticized the government's handling of the protests.
PoliticsOctober 28, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this file photo, a man walks past presidential campaign materials depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and and President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil

LIVE — Polls close in runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro

Politics7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Terrorism11 hours ago03:59 min
More from Africa

Asia

Aerial view of a Cosco cargo ship moored between two piers covered with colorful shipping containers.

In Greece's largest port of Piraeus, China is the boss

In Greece's largest port of Piraeus, China is the boss

Trade12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

President Erdogan next to a TOGG car

Turkey launches TOGG car, Erdogan's prestige project

Turkey launches TOGG car, Erdogan's prestige project

Business12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Proteste im Iran

Iran protests: Revolutionary Guard deployed

Iran protests: Revolutionary Guard deployed

Politics10 hours ago01:46 min
More from Middle East

North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

PoliticsOctober 29, 202202:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage